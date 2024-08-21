Eagles could have the NFL’s biggest offensive line with Mekhi Becton at right guard

Lane Johnson is 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds. That is a large person, by NFL or any other standards. It would have to take a lot for a man that size to feel small. But the new Eagles right guard has accomplished that.

Mekhi Becton’s transition from tackle to right guard is nearly complete. The 25-year-old, picked 11th overall by the New York Jets in the 2020 draft, signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Eagles in April to provide depth to an offensive line that needs it. But multiple factors have the former tackle in line to start to Johnson’s left.

Becton is 6-7 and 363 pounds. That’s an inch shorter and two pounds lighter than left tackle Jordan Mailata. And with Becton slotted into the right guard spot, the Eagles right now have the heaviest projected starting offensive line in the NFL at 1,688 pounds overall and an average of 337.6 pounds per player. Based on ESPN’s projected depth charts, the Cincinnati Bengals are the next heaviest at 332 pounds and the Los Angeles Rams check in at 330.

“Mekhi is a big man, so I feel small,” Johnson said Wednesday. “But I can’t imagine how Cam feels.”

That’s Cam Jurgens, the center replacing Jason Kelce who moved one spot to his left after playing right guard for the Eagles. Jurgens, the tiniest of the bunch, is 6-3 and 303 pounds.

What advantage the size gives the Eagles beyond their ability to continue tormenting opponents with the Tush Push remains to be seen. Size doesn’t necessarily correlate with offensive strength. The 49ers and Dolphins are again expected to be among the NFL’s top offenses and have an average weight of 307 pounds on their offensive lines — among the league’s lightest.

“I don’t think anybody can move like Mailata at that size, and Mekhi, they’re exceptional movers,” Johnson said.

The Eagles haven’t officially named Becton as the starter, so Becton balked when asked if starting there was on his list of possibilities when he signed with the Eagles.

“I don’t even know if I’m starting at right guard,” he said. “You know that? “I don’t know anything. I don’t know if I’m starting at right guard or not. But I just know you just got to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. I just know I came here to always be ready for whatever they had for me.”

The battle at right guard between Becton and Tyler Steen was all but decided when the Eagles opted to rest Becton last week for their preseason game in New England after he took all of the first-team reps during the joint practice two days earlier. And it was sealed when Steen again injured his ankle during that game.

Johnson said on Aug. 1 that he would prefer to have ample practice time with the first-team unit leading into the regular season, and he has largely gotten that wish, with Becton basically having won the job weeks ago. The consistent repetitions there have allowed Becton to focus on learning the new position and not worrying about being a swing player with multiple roles. He’s able to talk with left guard Landon Dickerson about the position and learn what’s going on on the back side of Jalen Hurts, too.

The biggest challenge in moving inside, Becton said, has been the speed.

“You don’t have a lot of time to assess the rusher,” Becton said. “You more so just got to worry about what you’re doing and get your technique down before they get their technique down.”

Becton said Johnson has helped remind him during the transition in camp that “it’s just practice. It’s OK to mess up, you’re good to mess up.”

Becton, Johnson said, has always had the tools.

“He’s had really quick feet,” Johnson said. “He’s learned fast. It’s a little bit different, obviously, playing tackle to guard. The guys are on you, so you have to be pretty violent with your arms and your hands. The good thing about him is he has extremely long arms so he can get up on guys.”

How much longer will Johnson play?

Johnson was asked Wednesday how many NFL years he thinks he has left in him. The two-time All-Pro turned 34 in May.

“I think physically ... I could play to 40,” Johnson said. “With my movement, I think physically I can do it.

“What weighs on my mind is just, my kids are getting older, my dad’s getting older and has had some health issues.”

Johnson said “realistically” he thinks he has two or three more years left in him.

“We’ll see,” he said. “It’s hard to step away from something you love and something that you’ve done for so long. I grew up as an only child, so this is really the only brothers that I’ve had, being a part of a team.”

DeJean excited to hit someone

Rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean is no longer on a snap count limiting his reps and continued working out of the nickel position with the second unit on Wednesday.

DeJean said he has been getting his “football eyes” back and is still learning all three positions (outside corner, nickel, safety) to stay ready for when and where the Eagles need him.

On Saturday, he’ll get the physical part back when he suits up in the Eagles’ final preseason game against the Vikings.

“I haven’t gotten to hit anybody since November of last year,” DeJean said. “I’m excited to get back out there and hit people that aren’t on our own team.”

