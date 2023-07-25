Eagles training camp: 4 position battles to watch

The Eagles are scheduled to hold their first training camp practice on Wednesday morning at the NovaCare Complex. After quarterback Jalen Hurts signed a mega extension this offseason, the reigning NFC champions appear primed to make another deep playoff run.

The offense retains nine of 11 starters, while the defense will be dealing with personnel changes at all three levels. Additionally, new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai will attempt to fully install their individual schemes and systems.

The Eagles boast one of the league’s talented rosters, but there are still some spots up for grabs. Over the next five weeks, players will be fighting for their NFL lives. Here are some positions to keep an eye on as training camp begins.

Running backs

D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Trey Sermon

Will the Eagles use a committee approach after their longstanding lead horse, Miles Sanders, signed with the Panthers in free agency? Swift and Penny appear to have the highest ceilings, although the pair of running backs have been hampered by various injuries throughout their respective careers. When healthy, Penny has been one of the most explosive running backs in the league. Gainwell has appeared in mostly a reserve role during his first two seasons, but he burst onto the scene during the playoffs and seems primed for a larger role in the offense. The veteran Scott is back on a one-year deal, while Sermon kept his spot on the active roster throughout the entire 2022 season despite registering just two carries.

Right guard

Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll

Franchise right tackle Lane Johnson has said repeatedly that former right guard Isaac Seumalo was one of the most unappreciated players on the team. With Seumalo departed, the Eagles are about to find out exactly how much he’s missed as the offensive line attempts to make another transition between Johnson and center Jason Kelce. The Eagles eventually would prefer Jurgens to take over at center upon Kelce’s retirement, but Jurgens might be the front-runner for the job considering his extra year of experience on Steen, who is making a position change after he played tackle at Alabama. Driscoll is a do-it-all reserve lineman, who hopes to be in the picture. But this will likely come down between Jurgens and Steen.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Cam Jurgens is on guard with Jason Kelce returning as the Eagles’ center

Linebacker

Nakobe Dean, Nicholas Morrow, Christian Elliss, Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley

One of the inside linebacker spots is already claimed by Dean, who took over as defensive communicator in the huddle throughout the team’s offseason program. Morrow seems in line to be Dean’s running mate after he signed in free agency. But considering his one-year deal is worth only $1.15 million, Morrow could be expendable if he isn’t an ideal fit. Morrow, 28, has the most experience among the group. He was on the field last season for every single one of the Chicago Bears’ defensive snaps (1,086). Morrow led the Bears in tackles (116) and was second with 11 tackles for loss. Elliss emerged late in 2022 as a key contributor on special teams, although he flashed nicely and registered a few interceptions off Hurts during OTAs. Meanwhile, Taylor and Bradley have mostly been relegated to special team duties throughout their respective careers.

Punter

Arryn Siposs, Ty Zentner

Siposs has been underwhelming over his first two seasons with the Eagles. Last year, he finished 30th in net yards per punt (30.6) and 26th in gross yards per punt (45.6), while 36.4% of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line. Siposs notably shanked a crucial punt during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII, which was returned by Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney for a Super Bowl-record 65 yards. Zentner, an undrafted rookie, served double duty as a kicker and punter at Kansas State. He averaged 44.5 yards per punt with a net of 41.9. As a kicker, Zentner also made all 42 of his attempts (11 field goals, 31 PATs). He was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Ray Guy Award, presented to college football’s most outstanding punter.

» READ MORE: 5 Eagles undrafted rookies with a real chance to make the team