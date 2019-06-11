1. The Eagles welcomed back safety Malcolm Jenkins, tackles Jason Peters and Lane Johnson and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery after they missed all or parts of organized team activities. Jenkins wasn’t technically “holding out” since OTAs were voluntary, but he confirmed that he was absent, in part, because he wants a new contract. Jenkins ran with the first team alongside Andrew Sendejo, and while he didn’t make any big plays, the Eagles had to be happy seeing No. 27 on the field. With Rodney McLeod (knee) still recovering, the depth at safety has been thin. Peters and Johnson simply took advantage of their veteran status and stayed away rather than risk injury. Other than a new hairdo, Peters appeared to move no different than before. Another year removed from an ACL injury should help the left tackle as he enters into season No. 16. Johnson told reporters that he wanted to avoid any unnecessary stress on his body after playing through much of last season with various injuries.