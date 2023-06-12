Skip to content
Eagles
Eagles tickets for single games and public practice go on sale Tuesday

The popular open public practice during training camp is scheduled for Aug. 6 at the Linc. Tickets are $10.

Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins meets with fans during a public practice at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 7, 2022.Read moreYONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Single-game tickets for Eagles home games will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

The Eagles will play two preseason and eight regular-season games at Lincoln Financial Field this season. There is a four-ticket limit per household.

Tickets for the Eagles’ public training camp practice at the Linc, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., also will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase general admission tickets for the practice for $10 at Ticketmaster.com. The team also is selling $35 VIP tickets that will give fans an on-field experience before practice begins.

Ticket proceeds for the public practice will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation. Seating at the Linc will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking will be free.

Players will report to training camp on July 25 at the NovaCare Complex.

