Eagles roster battles begin. Here’s what to expect in training camp.

Let the roster battles commence.

Eagles players reported for training camp on Tuesday, meaning Wednesday’s opening practice will kick off the annual crunch from 90 players down to a 53-man roster late next month.

Before the team takes the field, here’s a look at what that final roster might look like and who will be fighting an uphill battle to make it:

Quarterbacks (3)

Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee

Cut: Will Grier

The Eagles brought in Grier this offseason because of his familiarity with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s system, meaning he’ll be more of a camp arm than a true challenger for the No. 3 quarterback spot occupied by McKee. It’s unlikely they’d want to expose McKee to waivers, meaning they’ll need to roster three quarterbacks like they did last season.

Running backs (3)

Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell, Will Shipley

Cut: Kendall Milton, Lew Nichols, Tyrion Davis-Price

Signing a high-volume running back like Barkley should give the Eagles some flexibility to go light at the position, with Gainwell and Shipley as the primary complementary backs behind him. Milton, Nichols, and Davis-Price could make a strong case for themselves on the Eagles’ roster or elsewhere if they perform well in the preseason games, but it’s hard to imagine they wouldn’t clear waivers and become eligible for the practice squad otherwise.

Wide Receivers (6)

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Parris Campbell, Johnny Wilson, Britain Covey, Ainias Smith

Cut: John Ross, Joseph Ngata, Shaquan Davis, Austin Watkins Jr., Jacob Harris

Because of the offense-friendly format of training camp practices, receivers can be tricky to evaluate this time of year. That should favor wideouts like Wilson and Smith, both of whom will have a leg up over the rest of the receivers on the bubble because of their draft pedigree. Even though the Eagles added a slew of return specialists this offseason, Covey’s production last season still puts him in a good position to earn a roster spot. Ross and perhaps even Campbell could be candidates to go on cut-down day only to return in Week 1 on a non-guaranteed contract.

Tight End (3)

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, C.J. Uzomah

Cut: Albert Okwuegbunam Jr., E.J. Jenkins, McCallan Castles

The competition for the No. 3 tight end spot — maybe even the No. 2 spot — will be an interesting one to watch unfold. Uzomah, 31, fits the mold as an inline tight end who can hold up as a blocker, which might serve as a necessary contrast to Calcaterra, who has improved in that area but is still smaller and less proven than the veteran free-agency addition.

Offensive Line (9)

Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Matt Hennessy, Mekhi Becton, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon

Cut: Fred Johnson, Brett Toth, Anim Dankwah, Gottlieb Ayedze, Darian Kinnard, Jason Poe, Max Scharping, Laekin Vakalahi, Le’Raven Clark

If the Eagles go lighter at receiver, a 10th offensive lineman could very well be in the cards. Otherwise, Fred Johnson and Toth should be able to make it to the practice squad along with whoever stands out in the crop of developmental linemen. At 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Dankwah is an intriguing tackle prospect who measures up to the rest of the team’s mammoth tackles. Scharping joined the team halfway through spring practices, which makes him an interesting one to watch as well.

Defensive Tackle (6)

Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo, P.J. Mustipher

Cut: Thomas Booker IV, Gabe Hall

New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s usage of odd fronts will require a deep rotation of defensive tackles, so the Eagles are likely to go heavy here (pun intended). Considering veteran nose tackles can sometimes be had in the free-agency or trade market late in the offseason, it’s possible Mustipher gets unseated by a late-summer addition as well.

Edge Rusher (5)

Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith Jr., Jalyx Hunt

Cut: Julian Okwara, Patrick Johnson, Tarron Jackson, Terrell Lewis

The Eagles have five proverbial locks at edge rusher and a clear divide from there. If they decide to carry a sixth, Johnson offers special-teams value and some versatility to play off-ball while Jackson could theoretically bump inside to a five-technique and bolster the defensive-tackle depth as a result.

Linebacker (5)

Devin White, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Zack Baun, Oren Burks

Cut: Ben VanSumeren, Brandon Smith

We’ve listed Baun as a linebacker, although he could technically serve as the sixth edge rusher in this exercise as well. Aside from that, VanSumeren figures to be a shoo-in for the practice squad and a favorite for a handful of call-ups as a special teams contributor once the regular season begins.

Cornerback (7)

Darius Slay Jr., Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, Cooper DeJean, Isaiah Rodgers, Avonte Maddox, Zech McPhearson

Cut: Eli Ricks, James Bradberry IV, Josh Jobe, Mario Goodrich, Tyler Hall, Shon Stephens

The final few cornerback spots are probably the most volatile on the roster going into camp. There are four locks in Slay, Mitchell, Ringo, and DeJean. Rodgers should be considered a near-lock as well with a chance to start. Bradberry could be a trade candidate, otherwise he’ll be facing an uphill battle as a converted safety trying to make the team.

McPhearson is coming off a major injury and will have to hold off Ricks and Jobe after each contributed last season. He gets the upper hand here because of his draft pedigree and his special-teams value before he ruptured his Achilles in the preseason last year, but Ricks may have more upside as an outside corner and Jobe has been a valuable special-teams contributor as well.

Safety (3)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown

Cut: Mekhi Garner, Tristin McCollum, Andre’ Sam

Garner has had some bright moments in practice since signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent last offseason and could earn a roster spot with a strong camp. Considering the Eagles will likely carry Sydney Brown, who is still recovering from a torn ACL, on the active roster through cut-down day before placing the second-year safety on injured reserve, there might be a roster spot up for grabs for this group in Week 1.

Specialists (3)

Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato

The Eagles’ trio of specialists each signed offseason extensions and are well-established going into camp as a result.