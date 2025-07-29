Eagles up-down drill: Which players have helped — or hurt — their stock through a week of training camp?

With a full week of practices now behind them, the early returns on the 2025 Eagles are coming slightly more into focus.

Here are five players who have either helped or hurt their stock through the first five practices of the summer:

👍 Moro Ojomo

After ending last season on a high note, Ojomo entered training camp with a chance to earn a prominent role in the Eagles’ defensive-tackle rotation and high expectations to go along with that chance. And through the first full week of practices, the third-year interior rusher out of Texas has managed to exceed most of those expectations.

Even with Eagles star Jalen Carter sidelined with a shoulder injury at the start of camp and still limited in the last two sessions, Ojomo has been able to make an impact with regularity during team drills for a few “sacks” and multiple pressures. He even got by Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson during pass-rushing one-on-ones midway through Monday’s practice, although Dickerson won the following rep.

Former Eagles Milton Williams and Javon Hargrave have shown how valuable the complementary interior rusher next to a star like Carter or Fletcher Cox can be. It’s still early, but Ojomo looks ready to fill that role for the Eagles this season.

👎Kenyon Green

Green’s inclusion in “stock down” mostly comes down to him not factoring into the position battle for the starting right guard spot on the Eagles line, partially because of injury. A former first-round pick, Green joined the Eagles in an offseason trade with the Texans. He started training camp sidelined with a knee injury but has since slotted back into the lineup as the second-team left guard.

There’s still every chance Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland can help Green turn his career around. But any hope for Green following in the footsteps of Mekhi Becton from a year before to win a starting job seems quite far-fetched at this point.

👍 sub-packages

McWilliams seems to have gotten Vic Fangio’s attention.

The rookie defensive back out of Central Florida hasn’t looked overmatched in his first training camp, and has even mixed in with the starting defense at times in sub packages in the last few practices.

When asked about McWilliams’ first week, Fangio pointed to his feel for the game as something that has stood out.

“Mac’s got some good football instincts,” Fangio said Tuesday. “He’s got to learn the finer points of what we’re doing all the time. He’s a little hit-and-miss with that right now, but that’s to be expected. But I do like the player. I think he’s got good skill, and he’s got a little football savvy to him, which, if you don’t have that, it’s hard to coach that.”

McWilliams played primarily as an outside corner for UCF but may be better suited for the slot in the NFL because of his 5-foot-10, 191-pound frame. Still, his size hasn’t been much of an issue. He even managed a pass breakup on a jump ball to 6-6 Johnny Wilson in the back of the end zone midway through Monday’s practice.

👎 Andrew Mukuba

Even more so than Green, Mukuba’s inclusion comes down almost entirely due to injury knocking him out of a position battle. The second-round rookie was challenging for the first-team safety spot opposite Reed Blankenship in the Eagles’ sub packages (Cooper DeJean has lined up at safety in the team’s base defense), but Mukuba suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s practice that has left him sidelined.

Especially with how much Fangio values time on task for young players, even a small setback for the former Texas standout could have a significant impact on his ability to earn the job.

“He just has to pay attention to meetings to get mental reps, but there’s no replacing physical reps,” Fangio said. “Meetings and mental reps are good, but the value of them compared to physical reps is night and day.”

Mukuba’s extensive college experience could help him rejoin the race for the starting safety job eventually, but missing time will make it even harder for him to earn the job in time for Week 1.

👍 Elijah Cooks

Eagles fans looking for potential preseason darlings should study up on reserve wide receiver Elijah Cooks before next Thursday’s game against the Bengals.

The 26-year-old who spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars has flashed in each of the last three practices. On one of the final plays Tuesday, Cooks made a leaping catch in the back of the end zone through traffic over Dallas Gant and Tristin McCollum.

At 6-4, 215 pounds, Cooks has utilized his frame to make contested catches a handful of times this summer. It’s fair to acknowledge that big-bodied receivers can sometimes shine brightest this time of the year (Looking at you, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside), but Cooks is still a fun story worth monitoring for the rest of camp.