Tyler Steen looks to earn the Eagles’ starting right guard role

Tyler Steen is in the pole position for the Eagles’ starting right guard spot, even if he doesn’t view it that way.

All signs have pointed to the second-year offensive lineman getting the first crack at winning the competition for the starting role, which was further proved Wednesday during the first practice session of the Eagles’ offseason program open to the media.

Steen worked alongside Cam Jurgens, who is moving from right guard to succeed Jason Kelce at center, during individual drills while veteran free-agent signing Matt Hennessy spent the day lining up on the right of second-team center Brett Toth. Hennessy also worked behind Steen during a drill that lined up the entire group in five rows, illustrative of how the depth chart falls at each of the five spots on the offensive line to start the summer.

After practice, Steen said he doesn’t consider the job his to lose, but rather his to win.

“I know I’ve got to earn it every day,” Steen said. “I’m not going to be given anything, I have to prove that I should be able to play. That’s just kind of how I’m looking at it.”

Considering that the hour-long practice didn’t feature a single team session and left the offensive line in a prolonged individual period, it’s important to note Steen’s biggest tests will begin later this summer when the team reconvenes for training camp.

The former Alabama left tackle began cross-training at guard as a rookie last offseason and struggled with the transition inside in his first full training camp. He spent most of last season as a deep reserve as a result, behind backup guard Sua Opeta until Opeta struggled to play through an injury in place of a sidelined Jurgens midway through the year.

Steen got his only extended action against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 in place of a hobbled Opeta, but he struggled in his lone NFL start. According to Pro Football Focus, the 23-year-old allowed a team-high six pressures.

“When I look back at it, I probably didn’t play as well as I wanted to play,” Steen said. “We won the game, so that was great, but as far as individually, I was a little disappointed.”

The Eagles’ offseason moves, or perhaps lack thereof, have cleared the way for Steen to seize the job nonetheless. They signed Hennessy, a four-year veteran with starting experience at both guard and center, but did not address the offensive line until Day 3 of the NFL draft.

When asked about the options at right guard following the draft, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman mentioned Steen and Hennessy as the primary candidates for the spot vacated by Jurgens.

“We drafted a guy in the third round last year [Steen] that we’re excited about,” Roseman said. “We’ve brought in some guys here that have started before in the league, and competition will bring out the best.”

Is Steen ready to take the jump from an occasional game-day inactive player to a Week 1 starter? The 23-year-old said he has made significant strides compared to where he was last offseason, now having a full year of experience working at guard after spending his college career as a tackle.

The 6-foot-6, 321-pound lineman said it has been helpful to spend the offseason focused on getting “wider” to fare better on the interior. By comparison, he spent the first half of last offseason preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I’m really a lot further mentally and physically,” Steen said. “Coming in, you really don’t know what’s going on, everything is pretty fast. I think just having a year into the system, working from Coach [Jeff Stoutland], I think that’s helped me a whole lot.

“Last year, I kind of had to transition. It was kind of new to me. I think spending that year at guard has given me a lot of experience there and allowed me to adapt.”

It will be some time before he truly gets the opportunity, but Steen said he’s eager to put better performances on film than the one did he last season against a talented Dallas pass rush. He played just three offensive snaps after that game and didn’t dress for the final two games of the season.

“I really just want to prove that I’m a better player than that,” Steen said. “That’s what I’m focused on.”

If he puts together a convincing summer, he’ll get his chance.