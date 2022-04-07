The Eagles are still in the mix for free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu.

According to an NFL Network report, the team met virtually with the 29-year-old former All-Pro on Thursday as his market begins to gain some traction.

Mathieu, a New Orleans native, visited in-person with the Saints earlier this week. They lost Marcus Williams in free agency and has a need at the position, but like the Eagles, don’t have a great deal of cap space.

While there are questions about scheme fit, the Eagles’ interest in Mathieu makes sense on multiple levels. He was named first-team All-Pro for the third time in 2019 and has 26 interceptions over his nine-year career.

The Kansas City Chiefs moved on from Mathieu after three seasons at the start of free agency, signing Justin Reid to replace the former LSU star nicknamed the “Honey Badger.” He was taken in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals and quickly becoming an impact player. He had a few down years, but regained his All-Pro form with the Chiefs.

He was named to the Pro Bowl last season after playing 16 games and logging three interceptions, six pass breakups, and 76 tackles.

Mathieu, who turns 30 next month, is considered one of the best players still available in free agency and is certainly the best option remaining at safety. Even if he starts regressing some, he would be a significant upgrade for a thin Eagles secondary. The team brought Anthony Harris back on a one-year deal last month, but still need to find a second starting safety and a starting cornerback.

Mathieu isn’t a seamless scheme fit with the Eagles; he played 50% of his snaps as a box safety last season compared to 27% of his plays as a deep safety according to Pro Football Focus. With the Eagles, he’d likely be asked to spend more time patrolling the back end, but his versatility could give Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon a chance to be more creative in his second season.