Undrafted Eagles rookies include Quinyon Mitchell’s roommate at Toledo, big Rutgers offensive tackle

Two hours before Eagles rookies were scheduled to take the field at the NovaCare Complex for the first day of rookie camp, the team announced its nine-player crop of undrafted free agents.

The Toledo-to-Philadelphia pipeline continued, with the Eagles signing a pair of players coached at Toledo by Nick Sirianni’s longtime friend, Jason Candle.

One of the two Toledo players signed, defensive back Maxen Hook, was once a roommate of Quinyon Mitchell, who starred as a rookie last year with the Eagles after being selected by the team in the first round. Hook was a middle-to-late round safety prospect who did not get drafted last weekend. A four-year starter, Hook was also a reliable special teamer.

» READ MORE: Quinyon Mitchell on Darius Slay’s podcast discusses rookie season, Slay’s Philly departure, and more

The other Toledo Rocket signed after going undrafted is linebacker Lance Dixon, who was once a five-star prospect that began his college career in 2019 at Penn State, where he rarely saw the field. He ended up at West Virginia before finishing up at Toledo, where he had 46 tackles in 2024.

One of the most intriguing players on the nine-player list in Rutgers tackle Hollin Pierce, who at 6-foot-8 with 36-inch arms has size you cannot teach. Jeff Stoutland has an interesting project in Pierce, who was projected in the middle-to-late rounds and did not get picked. What he has in size and length he does not have in speed. A lack of speed and shaky technique will be the reasons it doesn’t work out if Pierce doesn’t find his way onto the Eagles’ roster or another.

The Eagles also brought in two running backs: Florida’s Montrell Johnson, who ran a 4.41 40-yard time at the combine, and ShunDerrick Powell of Central Arkansas, who racked up three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

In addition to Hook, the Eagles signed two other defensive backs: Oregon’s Brandon Johnson and BJ Mayes from Texas A&M. They also signed two receivers: Darius Cooper from Tarleton State and Wake Forest’s Taylor Morin, who has the record for most receiving yards in school history.