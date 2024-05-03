Eagles add 7 undrafted free agents

One week after the draft, the Eagles announced the additions of seven undrafted free agents on Friday.

The group includes offensive tackle Gottlieb Ayedze (Maryland), tight end McCallan Castles (Tennessee), offensive tackle Anim Dankwah (Howard), defensive tackle Gabe Hall (Baylor), running back Kendall Milton (Georgia), safety Andre’ Sam (LSU), and offensive tackle Laekin Vakalahi (international player exemption).

Ayedze, 24, played four years at Division II Frostburg State (Frostburg, Md.) before transferring to Maryland in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 308-pound Ayedze primarily played left tackle at Frostburg State before starting mostly at right tackle at Maryland. He also had one start at right guard with the Terrapins. Prior to college, Ayedze only played one year of football at Northwest High School (Germantown, Md.).

Castles, 24, played for three seasons at UC Davis before transferring to Tennessee for his final year of eligibility in 2023. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound tight end played in 13 games at Tennessee, collecting 283 yards and five touchdowns on 22 receptions.

Dankwah, 23, was raised in Accra, Ghana and moved to Brampton, Ontario as a child. He only started playing football in his senior year at The Taft School in Watertown, Conn. The 6-foot-7, 349-pound Dankwah appeared in 34 games at left tackle for Howard (25 starts).

Hall, 23, missed six games with a knee injury in his freshman season at Baylor, then redshirted his sophomore year. From 2021-23, he was a three-year starter who collected 12.5 sacks over a span of 38 games. The 6-foot-6, 294-pound Hall led the team in sacks in 2022 (4.5).

Milton, 22, spent four seasons at Georgia, playing in 41 games and starting four. He dealt with a variety of injuries throughout his career. He missed five games in 2020 due to a knee injury, seven games in 2021 due to knee and shoulder injuries, and two games in 2022 with a groin injury. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound running back had his best season in 2023, leading the team in rushing touchdowns (14) while collecting 790 rushing yards on 121 carries.

Sam, 25, began his career at FCS McNeese State (Lake Charles, La.) as a walk-on from 2017-21. He transferred to Marshall in 2022 and spent this past season at LSU. In 2023, the 5-foot-11, 193-pound safety led the team in interceptions (three).

Vakalahi, 21, is an international player who hails from Melbourne, Australia. The Eagles list the offensive tackle at 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds. According to the team, Vakalahi does not have past football experience. He does not count against the 90-player limit on the active roster.

To make room for their rookie signings, the Eagles cut defensive tackle Noah Elliss, wide receiver Griffin Hebert, defensive back Tiawan Mullen, and center Lecitus Smith on April 30. The Eagles also announced on Friday that offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark has been placed on injured reserve.