Eagles undrafted free agent tracker: Kansas State’s Ty Zentner can bring competition at punter

The Eagles concluded the 2023 NFL Draft with seven total draft picks, including defensive tackle Jalen Carter, linebacker Nolan Smith, offensive lineman Tyler Steen, safety Sydney Brown, cornerback Kelee Ringo, quarterback Tanner McKee, and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo.

The team still has a dozen open roster spots to fill ahead of training camp. Over the next several hours and days, the Eagles are expected to sign a handful of free agents. That process began on Saturday evening, when the Eagles agreed to terms with undrafted Kansas State punter Ty Zentner, a league source told The Inquirer.

In addition to his punting responsibilities, Zentner also served as Kansas State’s kicker. He finished as a semifinalist for the 2022 Ray Guy Award, presented to college football’s most outstanding punter. Zentner averaged 44.5 yards per punt with net of 41.9. As a kicker, he made all 42 of his attempts (11 field goals, 31 PATs)

The Eagles are brining Zentner in mainly for competition at punter, currently occupied by Arryn Siposs.

Over the past two seasons, Siposs has struggled with his consistency. In 2022, Siposs missed six games due to an injury that occurred on a hustle play. He returned for Super Bowl LVII, but his performance in the season’s biggest game was detrimental. During the fourth quarter, Siposs shanked a critical punt that traveled just 38 yards. The punt was returned by Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney for a Super Bowl-record 65 yards. Siposs owns a career average of 44.8 yards per punt with a net of 39.7.

“I’m hungry to get back and make something of this,” Siposs said after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. “I never want to feel this way again. The boys had a great season, we tried super hard, and we came up short.”

Until the team announces its complete rookie class, here’s our UDFA tracker:

Joseph Ngata, WR, Clemson

Ngata has a large frame at 6-foot-3 and 217 pounds. This past season, he recorded 41 receptions, 526 yards, and two touchdowns. He ran a 4.54-second 40-yard dash with a 34 1/2′' vertical leap. Ngata’s signing was first reported by NFL Network.

Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

Ricks played one season at Alabama after he transferred over from LSU. He appeared in 13 games (five starts) for the Crimson Tide, recording 13 tackles and four passes defensed. Over 233 coverage snaps, Ricks did not allow a single touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus. Ricks’ signing was confirmed by a league source to The Inquirer.