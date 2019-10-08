This week Sendejo faces his old team, when the Eagles travel to U.S. Bank Stadium, site of their Super Bowl LII triumph. Player-facing-former-team stuff happens a lot in the NFL, and there is always discussion of what the player can tell his new coaches and teammates about what they can expect. Usually, this gets downplayed. On Tuesday, Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh seemed to lean the other way, at least a little, Groh maybe wanting to plant a little something for Vikings coach Mike Zimmer to worry about.