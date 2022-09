Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands it to Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) during warm ups before the game against Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, September 19, 2022. Read more

Jalen Hurts ran 26 yards for his second touchdown of the night, giving the Eagles a 21-7 lead on Monday.

Hurts has racked up 192 passing yards and 41 rushing yards.

The seven-play, 85-yard drive got off to a good start with back-to-back catches from DeVonta Smith, totaling 35 yards to get to midfield. Running backs Boston Scott and Miles Sanders also moved the chains with runs of 16 and 9 yards respectively.