Eagles-Vikings analysis: Birds standouts and roster bubble intrigue in the preseason finale

The next time the Eagles suit up for a game at Lincoln Financial Field, a Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 16, things will look and feel a lot different.

The defining visual characteristics of a preseason game — the lack of logos at midfield or in the end zones, the half-filled stadium — will be replaced by the sights and sounds of the real stuff.

Advertisement

The real players, too.

Another preseason game came and went without Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Co. suiting up. During Saturday’s 26-3 loss, more than half of the expected 53-man roster didn’t play.

The preseason is over, and the Eagles now turn their attention to figuring out that 53-man roster and preparing for their season-opening trip to Brazil. But even without the bulk of the mainstays, there were more than enough storylines and roster battles worthy of attention Saturday. Here’s an instant analysis of what went down in the preseason finale.

Pickett’s performance

It’s a good problem for any team when a top talking point during a training camp is whether the backup quarterback should be supplanted by the third-string quarterback.

But Kenny Pickett on Saturday likely put that conversation, for now, to rest. A week after looking shaky against a group of mostly New England starters behind a second-team offensive line, Pickett looked much more composed and comfortable running the Eagles offense against more even competition.

Pickett played the entire first half and completed 6 of 9 passes for 58 yards. The Eagles went run-heavy for much of the half but Pickett looked much better throwing the ball past the first-down marker, most notably during a hookup with wide receiver Parris Campbell for 19 yards, Pickett’s longest completion of the afternoon. He did still rely mostly on the short passing game.

Tanner McKee, playing behind a similar line Pickett took snaps behind last week, relieved Pickett to start the second half. He was sacked and fumbled the ball away to Minnesota on his first snap.

The Eagles, trailing by 20 when McKee took over, threw the ball much more often in the second half. McKee went 13-for-21 for 115 yards. He twice drove the Eagles deep into Minnesota territory, but one drive ended with a turnover on downs, and the other ended with an interception, though that wasn’t McKee’s fault. The ball hit receiver Joseph Ngata in the hands and bounced into the hands of a Vikings defender.

Will Grier relieved McKee with six minutes remaining in the game.

DeJean’s debut

Rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean made his Eagles debut Saturday. The second-round pick returned to the practice field last week in New England after missing most of camp with a hamstring injury.

DeJean said earlier this week that he was looking forward to getting back on the field to hit someone, Saturday being his first game since playing with the University of Iowa in November.

DeJean took all of his defensive snaps in the nickel spot. During the Eagles’ first defensive drive, DeJean negated an interception with an illegal contact penalty.

He was later a step slow on a pair of end-zone throws to Vikings receiver Trishton Jackson, but neither resulted in a touchdown. DeJean was credited for a pair of tackles, including one where he quickly diagnosed a run play and got by a blocker. He later fielded two punts in the second half.

Surprise Smith?

While most of the expected contributors on defense got the day off, edge rusher Nolan Smith dressed and played plenty.

Smith, a first-round pick a year ago, has not had the best camp and did little to flash Saturday against Minnesota’s backups. He’s not in danger of being cut, but Saturday could have been the Eagles sending a message to Smith that he didn’t deserve the day off and needed to get some more work in.

Bubble boys

Preseason finales are about figuring out the final roster spots, so for some Eagles on the bubble, Saturday was critical.

Here’s a look at some of them:

WR Parris Campbell: Campbell’s roster spot was maybe already in jeopardy before the Eagles traded for Jahan Dotson, but certainly became more precarious after the move. Campbell missed too much time with a groin injury and wasn’t necessarily great when he was on the field. He looked solid Saturday, though, catching two passes on two targets for 34 yards. He also ran a good route and was wide open in the end zone on a second-quarter play that Pickett was pressured on. Will the Eagles keep him on the 53, or try to bring him back on the practice squad? We’ll know soon enough. RB Tyrion Davis-Price: It seems as if the Eagles are trending toward keeping just three running backs on their 53-man roster, and all of them — Saquon Barkley, Kenneth Gainwell, and Will Shipley — got the day off Saturday. Davis-Price has had a solid camp and looked strong Saturday, rushing 12 times for 56 yards. He did, however, lose a fumble. ILBs Oren Burks and Ben VanSumeren: Will the Eagles keep four inside linebackers or five? If it’s four, neither Burks nor VanSumeren will be on the initially 53. If it’s five, well, the Eagles have some thinking to do. Burks saw his first game action Saturday after missing much of camp with a knee injury. He looked very much like a veteran NFL linebacker. VanSumeren also played well. Each player picked up a sack. CBs Eli Ricks, Josh Jobe, and Zech McPhearson: There may only be room for one of them. McPhearson was beat a few times in coverage and was also penalized multiple times. Neither Ricks nor Jobe looked particularly strong either.

What’s next?

The Eagles have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to finalize their roster, so general manager Howie Roseman and his staff, plus Nick Sirianni and the coaching staff will be busy over the next 48 hours.

After that, the Eagles have 10 days to prepare for their Sept. 6 season-opening game in São Paulo, Brazil vs. Green Bay.

Let the real football begin.