Eagles
Eagles’ strip sack of Kirk Cousins sets up Jalen Hurts’ second TD run to extend the lead to 20-7

The Eagles defense came up big again, forcing the Vikings' fourth turnover of the game to set up another Hurts touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox recovers a Vikings fumble in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Sep. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer
    by Staff Reports
Minnesota now has four turnovers after the Eagles’ Josh Sweat forced a fumble from quarterback Kirk Cousins that was recovered by Fletcher Cox deep in Vikings territory on the opening drive of the second half Thursday.

Two plays later, the Eagles were in the end zone. Jalen Hurts, for the second time of the game, went with a quarterback sneak up the middle, resulting in his second rushing touchdown. The Eagles lead, 20-7, over the Vikings.