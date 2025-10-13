Skip to content
Eagles

Eagles open Week 7 as slim favorites vs. Vikings; how two straight losses impacted Birds’ Super Bowl odds

The defending Super Bowl champions could face Carson Wentz on Sunday in Minnesota. And they opened the week favored by less than a field goal.

Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (right) stop Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jeshaun Jones during a preseason game last summer at Lincoln Financial Field.Read moreYong Kim / Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

The Eagles suffered their second consecutive loss of the season at the hands of the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

Without Jalen Carter (heel) and, for most of the game, Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) on the Eagles defense, the Giants recorded their second-highest offensive output of the season (366 total yards) in their 34-17 win over their division rival. A Jalen Hurts interception, his first of the season, and an AJ Dillon fumble ended any hops of a fourth-quarter comeback.

Now, after a short turnaround last week, the Eagles get extra time to prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the site of their first Super Bowl win. From the Birds’ chances against the Vikings — who could have a familiar face under center — to updates on yearly awards, here are the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Vikings Week 7 odds
NFC East odds update
NFC odds update
Super Bowl odds
MVP odds
Offensive player of the year

Eagles vs. Vikings Week 7 odds

The Vikings are coming off their bye after defeating the Cleveland Browns, 21-17, in Week 5. However, the team hasn’t yet determined its starting quarterback for Sunday’s game: Carson Wentz or J.J. McCarthy? McCarthy is coming back from a knee injury he suffered earlier this season, but his status for Week 7 remains up in the air until the rookie can practice.

Of course, Wentz, who has been filling in for McCarthy, has his own history with the Eagles. The last time the former No. 2 overall pick competed against the Eagles was in 2022, when he was playing with Washington. The quarterback was sacked nine times by his former team and completed 25 of his 43 pass attempts for 211 yards in the loss.

Ahead of their Week 7 matchup, the sportsbooks are favoring Philly, who opens as 2.5-point favorites.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Vikings +2.5 (-104); Eagles -2.5 (-118)

  2. Moneyline: Vikings (+124); Eagles (-146)

  3. Total: Over 42.5 (-105); Under 42.5 (-115)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Vikings +2.5 (-108); Eagles -2.5 (-112)

  2. Moneyline: Vikings (+124); Eagles (-148)

  3. Total: Over 42.5 (-110); Under 42.5 (-110)

Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith can't catch up to an overthrown pass from Jalen Hurts in the third quarter against the New York Giants.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

NFC East odds update

Despite a loss to the New York Giants, the Eagles are still the favorite to win the NFC East. However, the Washington Commanders’ odds of winning have continued to increase as they prepare to face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Meanwhile, the Giants have better odds of winning the division after their victory over the defending Super Bowl champions. The Dallas Cowboys chances have slightly fallen after a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
-135
Past
-220
Commanders
Current
+160
Past
+270
Cowboys
Current
+900
Past
+850
Giants
Current
+5000
Past
+10000

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
-120
Past
-180
Commanders
Current
+130
Past
+190
Cowboys
Current
+1300
Past
+1100
Giants
Current
+4500
Past
+20000

NFC odds update

Rhe Eagles are no longer the favorites to win the NFC in both sportsbooks after two consecutive losses. Both FanDuel and DraftKings have the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions as the favorites, with the Eagles following suit.

FanDuel

Packers
Current
+370
Past
+430
Lions
Current
+470
Past
+410
Eagles
Current
+500
Past
+360
Rams
Current
+750
Past
+850
Buccaneers
Current
+800
Past
+1100
49ers
Current
+1000
Past
+850

DraftKings

Packers
Current
+425
Past
+425
Lions
Current
+425
Past
+340
Eagles
Current
+650
Past
+450
Buccaneers
Current
+700
Past
--
Rams
Current
+700
Past
+900
Commanders
Current
+750
Past
+950
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots.Read moreMark Konezny, Mark Konezny-Imagn

Super Bowl odds

After Week 6, the Eagles remain among the top-five favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, they have fallen behind the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers, and the Lions at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Bills
Current
+500
Past
+500
Chiefs
Current
+700
Past
+800
Packers
Current
+750
Past
+850
Lions
Current
+900
Past
+750
Eagles
Current
+1000
Past
+700
Rams
Current
+1600
Past
--

DraftKings

Bills
Current
+500
Past
+400
Chiefs
Current
+800
Past
+800
Packers
Current
+800
Past
+800
Lions
Current
+800
Past
+650
Eagles
Current
+1300
Past
+850
Rams
Current
+1400
Past
--

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have fallen drastically after the Eagles’ loss to the Giants, which saw the quarterback throw for 283 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes continue to battle for the top two spots at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Josh Allen
Current
+140
Past
+125
Patrick Mahomes
Current
+270
Past
+600
Baker Mayfield
Current
+470
Past
+1100
Jared Goff
Current
+1500
Past
+1400
Jordan Love
Current
+1500
Past
+850
Jalen Hurts
Current
+6000
Past
+2700

DraftKings:

Josh Allen
Current
+185
Past
+150
Patrick Mahomes
Current
+225
Past
+400
Baker Mayfield
Current
+425
Past
+1200
Matthew Stafford
Current
+1500
Past
+1200
Jared Goff
Current
+1500
Past
--
Jalen Hurts
Current
+5000
Past
+1600
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor scores a touchdown during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor scores a touchdown during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.Read moreAJ Mast / AP

Offensive player of the year

After a Week 6 performance in which Saquon Barkley finished with just 12 rushing attempts for 58 yards against his former team, the running back continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year on FanDuel. As of this writing, DraftKings doesn’t have its odds for offensive player of the year posted.

FanDuel

Jonathan Taylor
Current
+150
Past
+320
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
+450
Past
--
Bijan Robinson
Current
+500
Past
+550
Puka Nacua
Current
+600
Past
+230
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+650
Past
+600
Saquon Barkley
Current
+6000
Past
+3500