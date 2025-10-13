Eagles open Week 7 as slim favorites vs. Vikings; how two straight losses impacted Birds’ Super Bowl odds

The Eagles suffered their second consecutive loss of the season at the hands of the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

Without Jalen Carter (heel) and, for most of the game, Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) on the Eagles defense, the Giants recorded their second-highest offensive output of the season (366 total yards) in their 34-17 win over their division rival. A Jalen Hurts interception, his first of the season, and an AJ Dillon fumble ended any hops of a fourth-quarter comeback.

Now, after a short turnaround last week, the Eagles get extra time to prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the site of their first Super Bowl win. From the Birds’ chances against the Vikings — who could have a familiar face under center — to updates on yearly awards, here are the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Vikings Week 7 odds

The Vikings are coming off their bye after defeating the Cleveland Browns, 21-17, in Week 5. However, the team hasn’t yet determined its starting quarterback for Sunday’s game: Carson Wentz or J.J. McCarthy? McCarthy is coming back from a knee injury he suffered earlier this season, but his status for Week 7 remains up in the air until the rookie can practice.

Of course, Wentz, who has been filling in for McCarthy, has his own history with the Eagles. The last time the former No. 2 overall pick competed against the Eagles was in 2022, when he was playing with Washington. The quarterback was sacked nine times by his former team and completed 25 of his 43 pass attempts for 211 yards in the loss.

» READ MORE: What we know (and don’t) about the Eagles entering Week 7 vs. the Vikings

Ahead of their Week 7 matchup, the sportsbooks are favoring Philly, who opens as 2.5-point favorites.

FanDuel

Spread: Vikings +2.5 (-104); Eagles -2.5 (-118) Moneyline: Vikings (+124); Eagles (-146) Total: Over 42.5 (-105); Under 42.5 (-115)

DraftKings

Spread: Vikings +2.5 (-108); Eagles -2.5 (-112) Moneyline: Vikings (+124); Eagles (-148) Total: Over 42.5 (-110); Under 42.5 (-110)

Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith can't catch up to an overthrown pass from Jalen Hurts in the third quarter against the New York Giants. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Despite a loss to the New York Giants, the Eagles are still the favorite to win the NFC East. However, the Washington Commanders’ odds of winning have continued to increase as they prepare to face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Meanwhile, the Giants have better odds of winning the division after their victory over the defending Super Bowl champions. The Dallas Cowboys chances have slightly fallen after a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

FanDuel

Current Past Eagles Current -135 Past -220 Commanders Current +160 Past +270 Cowboys Current +900 Past +850 Giants Current +5000 Past +10000

DraftKings

Current Past Eagles Current -120 Past -180 Commanders Current +130 Past +190 Cowboys Current +1300 Past +1100 Giants Current +4500 Past +20000

» READ MORE: Eagles’ Za’Darius Smith announces retirement after 11 NFL seasons

Rhe Eagles are no longer the favorites to win the NFC in both sportsbooks after two consecutive losses. Both FanDuel and DraftKings have the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions as the favorites, with the Eagles following suit.

FanDuel

Current Past Packers Current +370 Past +430 Lions Current +470 Past +410 Eagles Current +500 Past +360 Rams Current +750 Past +850 Buccaneers Current +800 Past +1100 49ers Current +1000 Past +850

DraftKings

Current Past Packers Current +425 Past +425 Lions Current +425 Past +340 Eagles Current +650 Past +450 Buccaneers Current +700 Past -- Rams Current +700 Past +900 Commanders Current +750 Past +950

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the New England Patriots. Read more Mark Konezny, Mark Konezny-Imagn

Super Bowl odds

After Week 6, the Eagles remain among the top-five favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, they have fallen behind the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers, and the Lions at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Current Past Bills Current +500 Past +500 Chiefs Current +700 Past +800 Packers Current +750 Past +850 Lions Current +900 Past +750 Eagles Current +1000 Past +700 Rams Current +1600 Past --

DraftKings

Current Past Bills Current +500 Past +400 Chiefs Current +800 Past +800 Packers Current +800 Past +800 Lions Current +800 Past +650 Eagles Current +1300 Past +850 Rams Current +1400 Past --

» READ MORE: The Eagles have problems that need solving. The recent play of Jalen Hurts is one of them. | Mike Sielski

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have fallen drastically after the Eagles’ loss to the Giants, which saw the quarterback throw for 283 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes continue to battle for the top two spots at both sportsbooks.

FanDuel

Current Past Josh Allen Current +140 Past +125 Patrick Mahomes Current +270 Past +600 Baker Mayfield Current +470 Past +1100 Jared Goff Current +1500 Past +1400 Jordan Love Current +1500 Past +850 Jalen Hurts Current +6000 Past +2700

DraftKings:

Current Past Josh Allen Current +185 Past +150 Patrick Mahomes Current +225 Past +400 Baker Mayfield Current +425 Past +1200 Matthew Stafford Current +1500 Past +1200 Jared Goff Current +1500 Past -- Jalen Hurts Current +5000 Past +1600

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor scores a touchdown during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Read more AJ Mast / AP

Offensive player of the year

After a Week 6 performance in which Saquon Barkley finished with just 12 rushing attempts for 58 yards against his former team, the running back continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year on FanDuel. As of this writing, DraftKings doesn’t have its odds for offensive player of the year posted.

FanDuel