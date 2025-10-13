Eagles open Week 7 as slim favorites vs. Vikings; how two straight losses impacted Birds’ Super Bowl odds
The defending Super Bowl champions could face Carson Wentz on Sunday in Minnesota. And they opened the week favored by less than a field goal.
The Eagles suffered their second consecutive loss of the season at the hands of the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
Without Jalen Carter (heel) and, for most of the game, Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) on the Eagles defense, the Giants recorded their second-highest offensive output of the season (366 total yards) in their 34-17 win over their division rival. A Jalen Hurts interception, his first of the season, and an AJ Dillon fumble ended any hops of a fourth-quarter comeback.
Now, after a short turnaround last week, the Eagles get extra time to prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, the site of their first Super Bowl win. From the Birds’ chances against the Vikings — who could have a familiar face under center — to updates on yearly awards, here are the latest odds at two of the biggest sportsbooks …
Eagles vs. Vikings Week 7 odds
The Vikings are coming off their bye after defeating the Cleveland Browns, 21-17, in Week 5. However, the team hasn’t yet determined its starting quarterback for Sunday’s game: Carson Wentz or J.J. McCarthy? McCarthy is coming back from a knee injury he suffered earlier this season, but his status for Week 7 remains up in the air until the rookie can practice.
Of course, Wentz, who has been filling in for McCarthy, has his own history with the Eagles. The last time the former No. 2 overall pick competed against the Eagles was in 2022, when he was playing with Washington. The quarterback was sacked nine times by his former team and completed 25 of his 43 pass attempts for 211 yards in the loss.
Ahead of their Week 7 matchup, the sportsbooks are favoring Philly, who opens as 2.5-point favorites.
Spread: Vikings +2.5 (-104); Eagles -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline: Vikings (+124); Eagles (-146)
Total: Over 42.5 (-105); Under 42.5 (-115)
Spread: Vikings +2.5 (-108); Eagles -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Vikings (+124); Eagles (-148)
Total: Over 42.5 (-110); Under 42.5 (-110)
NFC East odds update
Despite a loss to the New York Giants, the Eagles are still the favorite to win the NFC East. However, the Washington Commanders’ odds of winning have continued to increase as they prepare to face the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Meanwhile, the Giants have better odds of winning the division after their victory over the defending Super Bowl champions. The Dallas Cowboys chances have slightly fallen after a loss to the Carolina Panthers.
NFC odds update
Rhe Eagles are no longer the favorites to win the NFC in both sportsbooks after two consecutive losses. Both FanDuel and DraftKings have the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions as the favorites, with the Eagles following suit.
Super Bowl odds
After Week 6, the Eagles remain among the top-five favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, they have fallen behind the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers, and the Lions at both sportsbooks.
MVP odds
Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds have fallen drastically after the Eagles’ loss to the Giants, which saw the quarterback throw for 283 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes continue to battle for the top two spots at both sportsbooks.
Offensive player of the year
After a Week 6 performance in which Saquon Barkley finished with just 12 rushing attempts for 58 yards against his former team, the running back continues to fall out of the race for offensive player of the year on FanDuel. As of this writing, DraftKings doesn’t have its odds for offensive player of the year posted.