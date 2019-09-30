It was a daring, brilliant play call from a daring, brilliant coaching mind. Gruden’s star began to rise when he was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator from 1995-97, then Raiders head coach from 1998-2001, then the Buccaneers’ head coach from 2002-08, including the Super Bowl victory in his first season. He spent the next nine years as the new John Madden on Monday Night Football, as well as other ESPN productions, before a 10-year, $100 million contract lured him back to the sideline. He was delighted Sunday to have won his sixth game in 20 tries since taking off the mic ... but was he angry, as well, that his guy got thrown out, when Barnett didn’t.