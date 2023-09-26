Eagles are big favorites in divisional matchup with Commanders during NFL’s Week 4 slate

After a dominant 25-11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, the Eagles begin divisional play at 1 p.m. Sunday, hosting the Washington Commanders, who ended their undefeated season a year ago in prime time at Lincoln Financial Field.

After Washington’s 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the betting line for the Eagles-Commanders game increased by more than a point by virtue of the Eagles’ dominant win. Here’s a look at the odds for Sunday’s game and every other game this week.

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM, current at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

NFL Week 4 lines and spreads

(Home team listed first)

Eagles (-8.5) vs. Commanders: 1 p.m. Sunday

No surprise, the Eagles are big favorites. After gutting out their first two wins led by steady play from Sam Howell, the second-year quarterback threw four interceptions on Sunday, and now faces a vaunted Eagles defensive line that changed the course of the game Monday night.

Packers vs. Lions (-1.5): 8:15 p.m. Thursday

Jordan Love used late heroics to bring the Packers from 17 points down to beat the Saints on Sunday, but can Green Bay slow down the Lions offense?

Jaguars (-3) vs. Falcons: 9:30 a.m. Sunday (London)

The “Toy Story Funday Football game” should be a fascinating product on and off the field, with two offenses that are struggling to score touchdowns. After a surprising loss to the Texans on Sunday, the Jaguars will try to prevent falling to 1-3.

Bills (-2.5) vs Dolphins: 1 p.m. Sunday

The game of the weekend, by far. The Dolphins put up 70 points on the Broncos and have been largely unstoppable, while the Bills look like Super Bowl contenders again after dropping their Week 1 game to the Jets.

Bears vs, Broncos (-3.5): 1 p.m. Sunday

Bad football is the only way to describe this game. After both teams suffered embarrassing losses on Sunday, Justin Fields and Russell Wilson look to bounce back in what could be a high-scoring game.

Browns (-2.5) vs. Ravens: 1 p.m. Sunday

The Ravens’ injuries are starting to pile up, while the Browns look like they have the best defense in the NFL. Lamar Jackson is going to have to make magic to win this game.

Titans vs. Bengals (-2.5): 1 p.m. Sunday

Joe Burrow isn’t quite right, but he made enough plays on Monday night to give the Bengals their first win of the season. The Titans, meanwhile, can’t run the ball, exposing the lack of explosiveness in their passing game, led by Ryan Tannehill.

Colts (-1) vs. Rams: 1 p.m. Sunday

The Colts picked up an upset win over the Ravens in overtime led by Gardner Minshew, while the Rams offense sputtered in the second half on Monday night. Can Matthew Stafford get back on track?

Saints (-3) vs. Buccaneers: 1 p.m. Sunday

The Saints let the game slip away against the Packers and Derek Carr’s shoulder injury should only cause more concern. Keeping Baker Mayfield with a clean pocket will be the key for the Bucs.

Panthers vs. Vikings (-3.5): 1 p.m. Sunday

Not many predicted Minnesota would be winless at this point in the season, but here we are. The Panthers offense moved the ball more efficiently with Andy Dalton, but Bryce Young could be back on Sunday.

Texans vs. Steelers (-3): 1 p.m. Sunday

The Texans’ rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud showed his promise on Sunday, delivering a masterful performance against the Jaguars. His toughest test yet, though, will be a Steelers defense led by its playmakers, T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Chargers (-5.5) vs. Raiders: 4:05 p.m. Sunday

The Chargers nearly gave the game away by going for a fourth down in their own territory against the Vikings, while the Raiders could be starting rookie QB Aidan O’Connell on Sunday. Not a great spot for the Raiders this weekend.

Cowboys (-7) vs. Patriots: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

The Cowboys losing to the Cardinals was not on anyone’s bingo card, but to Arizona’s credit, it could be 3-0 if things bounced its way. The Patriots managed a sloppy win against the Jets, but their lack of offensive production could allow Dallas to pull away late in this game.

49ers (-14) vs. Cardinals: 4:25 p.m. Sunday

The Cardinals can’t win two weeks in a row as a double-digit underdog ... right? The 49ers look like the most well-balanced team in the NFL, so a loss to Arizona would be a big surprise.

Jets vs. Chiefs (-9.5): 8:20 p.m. Sunday

The Jets offense is at a standstill. The Chiefs offense is finding its groove. Something has to give on Sunday night, a game that should have been highlighted by Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes. Now, New York is hoping Zach Wilson can play a clean football game.

Giants (-1.5) vs. Seahawks: 8:15 p.m. Monday

The Seahawks’ not being favored in this game is surprising, considering Daniel Jones’ failures in prime time in his career and an unhealthy offensive line. Without Saquon Barkley, it could be another long game for the Giants.