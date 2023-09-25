Eagles analysis: Birds move to 3-0 as Jalen Hurts and the defense wear down the Bucs in a 25-11 road win

TAMPA, Fla. — With the Eagles desperately searching for an explosive play, Jalen Hurts stood patiently from the middle of the pocket. He shuffled his feet simultaneously with his eyes, his offensive line helping maintain a clean pocket as he scanned every direction across the field. Right as Buccaneers outside linebacker shed a Jordan Mailata block, Hurts zeroed in on his target. Olamide Zaccheaus hadn’t broken away from his defender just yet, but Hurts decided he would trust his gut, and he led Zaccheaus to an open portion of grass right in front of the end zone.

It was an exhilarating moment from the 25-year-old quarterback, who continues to develop and progress as a decision-maker. It was Hurts’ best throw of the season. It also was the Eagles’ first touchdown in a dominant 25-11 victory over the Buccaneers on Monday night.

The win extended the Eagles’ perfect record to 3-0. Philadelphia is just one of three remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, joining the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.

Hurts’ flu game

According to a report from ESPN, Hurts dealt with flu-like symptoms leading up to kickoff. On a steamy and wet night, Hurts didn’t appear to be 100 percent. He completed 23 of 37 throws for 277 yards with one touchdown and also a season-high two interceptions. Hurts also had 10 rushes for 28 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown paced the offense with nine catches and a season-high 131 receiving yards, while running back D’Andre Swift provided 130 rushing yards over 16 attempts (8.1 average).

Earlier in the week, Hurts was asked about a specific incident that occurred during the team’s last trip to Raymond James Stadium from the NFC wild-card round two seasons ago. The moment discussed: an NFL Films clip captured Bucs cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross telling players on the bench that Hurts “can’t read” a defense.

Roughly one year and eight months later, Hurts made his return to Tampa, and he departs victorious. Hurts is now 20-1 over his last 21 regular-season starts dating back to Week 15 of the 2021 season.

Stifling defense feat. rookie Jalen Carter

Just three weeks into his NFL career, Jalen Carter appears to be the real deal. The defensive tackle and the team’s top draft pick flashed every time he stepped onto the field. Carter halted the Buccaneers’ two-minute opportunity near the end of the first half, when he delivered a bone-crushing hit on running back Rachaad White, punching the football loose, and forcing a key fumble that was pounced on by the Eagles.

Carter consistently battled through double teams, an indicator that opposing offensive coordinators already have prioritized him during their game prep throughout the week.

After Hurts was picked off on a deep ball in the second half, the Buccaneers regained possession at their own 1-yard line. On the ensuing possession, the Bucs attempted to create space, but Carter and second-year defensive tackle Jordan Davis ate up so much attention from multiple blockers that created a free rush hole for linebacker Nicholas Morrow. Thanks to a collective effort led by Carter’s presence, the Eagles recorded a safety and swung momentum back to the visitors’ sideline.

The Sean Desai-led defense limited Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield to 15-of-25 passing for just 146 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception (picked off by safety Reed Blankenship).

New look at nickel

The Eagles’ banged-up secondary trotted out yet another look with cornerback James Bradberry moving from the outside to the nickel. It was a selfless move from the All-Pro Bradberry, who has played exclusively at outside cornerback throughout his eight-year career.

Bradberry, however, provided a veteran presence into Monday’s matchup thanks to his past experience matching up against the Bucs’ top receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans while he starred on the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles also rotated in rookie defensive back Sydney Brown at the nickel.

Already without their top two nickel cornerbacks Avonte Maddox (torn pec) and Zech McPhearson (torn Achilles), the Eagles will need to continue to adapt as the season progresses and the opposition gets tougher.

Injury report

Wide receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring) and running back Boston Scott (concussion) did not play. With Scott sidelined, the Eagles activated wide receiver Devon Allen, who made his NFL debut. Allen, a two-time Olympian hurdler, handled multiple responsibilities on special teams, including at gunner and kickoff returner.

Sydney Brown (thigh), left guard Landon Dickerson (knee contusion), and safety Justin Evans (neck) all sustained injuries during Monday night’s victory. All three players did not return to the game.