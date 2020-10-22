So, if you’re looking at Sunday’s comeback against the Ravens, there are two schools of thought. If you wear an Iggles jersey on game day, you’re probably gushing about the way Carson WentzSylvania led them back and fell just two points short of forcing OT. Or, if you’re taking the passion out of the equation, you could say that Baltimore took its foot off the gas pedal after going up, 24-6, in the third quarter.