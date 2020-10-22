The Eagles had an early open of -6 points over the Giants, and then, when the staggering new injury report hit, with TE Zach Ertz and RB Miles Sanders both gone, the line dropped to -4, even -3.5 in some spots. Money has come back on the Green, and most shops are working with the Birds -4.5 at the moment.
So, if you’re looking at Sunday’s comeback against the Ravens, there are two schools of thought. If you wear an Iggles jersey on game day, you’re probably gushing about the way Carson WentzSylvania led them back and fell just two points short of forcing OT. Or, if you’re taking the passion out of the equation, you could say that Baltimore took its foot off the gas pedal after going up, 24-6, in the third quarter.
Would love to rock the Eagles, but not sure how they’re gonna replace 118 rushing yards from Sanders. Boston Scott? Or is it Scott Boston? I’ll get back to you.
The good news is, the Green Machine does not have to deal with Lamar Jackson, who rumbled for 108 yards. They get Daniel Jones, who runs a little but has more INTs (6) than TDs (3). They get a NYG offense that was outgained, 337-240 yards, by Washington — yeah, that football team with a 1-5 record and no nickname.
Not gonna throw the kids' college fund at this game, or even my stash of silver bars, but thinking that WentzSylvania’s big push at the end of the game Sunday is enough to slide by the Giants. My last thought is, by the hook down to -4, and pray for rain!
