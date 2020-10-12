The Steelers were in an empty, five-wide set. Roethlisberger noticed the Gerry-Claypool mismatch before the snap and checked to him. “Ben saw it and we have to live with that play,” safety Rodney McLeod said. “They came out in an empty set and it was a great call against the coverage we had. Ideally, would we like Nate to be on a (wide) receiver? No. We would prefer a defensive back. But that was the call that was made defensively and they checked to a good play.”