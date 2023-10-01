Eagles take the lead on 59-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown

Quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 59-yard touchdown pass to put the Eagles ahead 21-17 with 7:11 remaining in the third quarter.

The score gave the Eagles their first lead of the day and capped a quick-strike 4-play, 74-yard drive. Running back Kenneth Gainwell ran in the two-point conversion to give the Eagles a four-point cushion midway through the third quarter.