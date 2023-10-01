Eagles answer Commanders score with a 5-yard D’Andre Swift touchdown run

D’Andre Swift got the Eagles on the board Sunday with a 5-yard touchdown run against the Commanders to tie the score at 7-7 with 1:17 left in the first quarter.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts went seven-for-seven on the 12-play, 75-yard drive. The Eagles answered the Commanders opening-drive score with their own long drive, moving the ball down the field over six-plus minutes.