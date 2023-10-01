Link copied to clipboard
Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown connect again, as Eagles take 31-24 lead late in fourth quarter
Brown now has eight catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarteback Jalen Hurts connected with A.J. Brown on a 28-yard-touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to give the Eagles a 31-24 lead with 1:43 left in the game.
The late fourth-quarter touchdown was Brown’s second of the game and concluded a 6-play, 57-yard drive. The Eagles now lead the Commanders by seven with under two minutes to play.