Eagles
Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown connect again, as Eagles take 31-24 lead late in fourth quarter

Brown now has eight catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown scored two long touchdowns on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer
    by Mia Messina
    Published 

Quarteback Jalen Hurts connected with A.J. Brown on a 28-yard-touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone to give the Eagles a 31-24 lead with 1:43 left in the game.

The late fourth-quarter touchdown was Brown’s second of the game and concluded a 6-play, 57-yard drive. The Eagles now lead the Commanders by seven with under two minutes to play.