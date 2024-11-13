What the Commanders are saying going into their matchup vs. the Eagles: ‘People just know it’s Philly week’

The stakes are high for the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Eagles (7-2) and the up-and-coming Washington Commanders (7-3). The Birds head into their biggest game of the season to this point with first place in the NFC East on the line.

After a 34-6 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the Birds are riding a five-game winning streak. The Commanders, who have won three of their past four games, are coming off a devastating 28-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The last time the Commanders made their way to Philadelphia, the Eagles won 34-31 in overtime on Oct. 1, 2023. But there’s a glaring difference between this Commanders team compared to last year’s — they have a newfound identity behind dynamic rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and coach Dan Quinn.

Here’s what the Commanders are saying about the Eagles:

High stakes, same mentality

Thursday night’s game has every aspect of a fun prime-time matchup. Both teams above .500, check. Division rivalry, check. And a battle for first place in the NFC East, check.

The outcome of this game can determine who is on the top of the division and who is battling for a wild-card spot. But the Commanders aren’t focused on the division or wild-card implications. When asked about how much this impacts his mentality heading into the game, Quinn said “zero.”

“And that’s not a coaching cop-out either,” Quinn told reporters. “I just honestly want to stay in the pocket of where we’re at. I don’t want us to miss a step on this journey. I don’t want to miss the next step that we have to take and that’s this weekend and the next one and the next one. I’m having a blast with these guys. Not to say that I don’t want all of those things that you’re saying to happen [playoffs]. But I also don’t want to miss one step with this group.”

Daniels said they are going into the game with the same mentality they have for any other regular season game.

“I think people just know it’s Philly week,” Daniels told reporters. “Obviously, they know it’s going to be two teams that are playing against each other for the first time. But within the locker room and within the team, it’s like ‘Hey, we’re just going to go out there, we’re playing ball.’ It’s another game and we have to go out there and give our best and I know we’re going to get Philly’s best.”

Containing Barkley

After the Eagles defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-23, on Nov. 3, there was one play that fans continue to bring up heading into their matchup with the Commanders: Saquon Barkley’s backward hurdle.

“Yeah, I seen it,” Daniels said. “I think the whole world has seen it. I mean it was wild that somebody could pull that off. It’s going to be fun just to go out there and compete against those guys even though we’re not going to be on the field at the same time. But it’s going to be fun knowing that those guys are on the other side of the ball. They got explosive players that can go out there and make plays.”

Barkley has already cemented himself in this season’s play of the year conversation, and his production has been impressive with five 100-yard rushing games and three exceeding 140 yards. Containing Barkley will be the Commanders’ next challenge.

“He’s an incredible player,” Quinn told reporters. “I think the combination where he can take somebody’s leverage and try to work outside and then the ability to spin or change leverage — that to me is a factor in itself. The ability to start and stop with that explosive nature that he has and break somebody’s leverage. The tackling, the angles, you want to make sure that point is really hammered home over and over. So yeah, he’s an incredible player.

“They’ve got a number of guys that will test you and push you to the limit and that’s what makes playing in this division, against this team, a lot of fun.”

Prime time in Philly

This game also marks the first time Daniels will play in front of the passionate Philly fan base. The young quarterback is prepared for the challenge.

“I’m excited,” said Daniels, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft. “I’m excited just to go into Philly in that type of atmosphere. I heard they got very passionate fans, so I can’t wait. I can’t wait to go out there and see that fan base and just experience that. I know it’s going to be a great venue, a great sight and we’ll just go out there and see what happens.”

