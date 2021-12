Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward (84) tries to catch a third quarter pass against Washington Football Team cornerback Bobby McCain (20) Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Read more

Greg Ward caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to extend the Eagles lead against Washington to 27-17 in the fourth quarter Tuesday.

The Eagles got this clutch reception from Ward just after Hurts found Jalen Reagor for a 34-yard catch and run. The drive helped the Eagles get some breathing room after a Washington TD had cut their lead to three points.