Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) sneaks it in for the touchdown against Washington Football Team in the second quarter Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Jalen Hurts scored on a 1-yard run for a second straight possession, giving the Eagles a 17-10 lead against Washington in the third quarter Tuesday.

The touchdown was set up by 37-yard run from Miles Sanders and a 20-yard pass to Dallas Goedert.

