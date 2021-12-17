Sunday’s game against the Eagles and Washington Football team has been postponed to 7 p.m. Tuesday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases among WFT players.

In addition, Saturday’s Raiders-Browns game has been moved to 5 p.m. Monday as part of a MNF doubleheader preceding Bears-Vikings. And the Seahawks-Rams game has been pushed from Sunday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the NFL said, “We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in substantial increases in case across the league.”

“If they tell us where to play, when to play — we’ll play there,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said about an hour before news of the game being postponed came out.

The Eagles received positive news regarding quarterback Jalen Hurts in his return from a high ankle sprain as Washington placed its own starter, Taylor Heinicke, on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Heinicke is one of 23 reported players on Washington’s reserve/COVID-19 list as the team continues to deal with an outbreak.

Hurts was a full participant in practice for the first time since sustaining the injury to his left ankle during a game against the New York Giants on Nov. 28.

Since then, Hurts was ruled out against the New York Jets in Week 13. The Eagles were off last week, which provided Hurts extra time to rehab. He was initially limited during Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions before being upgraded to full.

Sirianni indicated Hurts is on pace to return against Washington, but the team listed him as questionable on the final injury report. If Hurts isn’t fully ready, the team will rely on backup Gardner Minshew, who had a season-best 80% completion rate in the victory over the Jets.

“He’s trending in the right direction and we’re hopeful,” Sirianni said of Hurts. “He’s been it mentally and he’s prepared like he’s going [to start] all week. He had a great practice. I feel confident and really good of where he’s at right now.”

All of this occurs while both teams are in the middle of a playoff chase with only four regular season games remaining. A victory would catapult the Eagles into the NFC’s final playoff spot, which Washington currently possesses with the No. 7 seed.

No matter the quarterback, the Eagles have emerged as a clear favorite in the Week 15 matchup.

Washington has a depleted roster and a conundrum under center. With Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen both on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Washington brought in a pair of reinforcements this week by signing quarterbacks Jordan Ta’amu and Garrett Gilbert. Washington also has Kyle Shurmur — the son of former Eagles offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur — on the practice squad.

With no set quarterback in Washington, how has that changed preparations for the Eagles?

“Our video department has everything of what we need to see,” Sirianni said. “It’s about scheme and players and talent and what they do. Obviously we’ve done a lot of homework at getting that information. Our video department has cut ups of everybody, every play they’ve ever played in any situation. We can sort anything we want. We have the ability to watch any player we want.”