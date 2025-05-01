Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship serve drinks and sign a fan’s leg as Eagles take over West Chester University bar

On Sunday night, a group of Eagles that including defensive backs Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship took over behind the bar at Barnaby’s in West Chester, mixing drinks and signing everything from jerseys to … someone’s leg?

Sure, why not? It’ll wash off soon enough, but the memory will be with you forever. Unless, of course, the plan is to get the signatures tattooed in permanent ink.

Blankenship, DeJean, Jalyx Hunt, and Sydney Brown came to the bar for a fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation, raising money ahead of the Eagles Autism Challenge on May 17. The event also featured raffles and an auction with autographed Eagles items, all going toward the foundation.

The foundation raised a record $8 million in 2024, and is already on pace to beat that number for 2025, thanks in no small part to the increased fundraising effort from players on the roster. Jason Kelce’s summer fundraiser in Sea Isle City has become iconic, but other players like Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens have helped take on the mantle since his retirement, hosting and appearing at fundraisers of their own.

Now, Blankenship, DeJean, Hunt, and Brown have become the latest Eagles to aid in fundraising efforts.