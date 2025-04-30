New Eagle AJ Dillon and wife Gabrielle bring ‘Dining with the Dillons’ to Philly. First stop: a cheesesteak from Angelo’s.

AJ Dillon isn’t just bringing extra power and massive quads to the Eagles running back room — he’s also bringing an impressive palate.

The former Green Bay Packers running back and his wife, Gabrielle, have gained over 20 thousand followers on their Instagram page “Dining with the Dillons,” documenting all of their food adventures. With over 300 posts, the Dillons mostly have food reviews from Florida and Wisconsin — but that’s all about to change.

On Monday, Philadelphia made its debut on “Dining with the Dillons,” and of course, it’s only fitting that the amateur food critics’ first stop was at one of The Inquirer’s (and one Cooper DeJean’s) favorite cheesesteak spots, Angelo’s — thanks to a recommendation from Big Dom, of course.

“All right, let’s try my first Philly cheesesteak,” Gabrielle said to start the video. “We were told that we had to go try Angelo’s first.”

The Dillons ordered a cheesesteak, pizza, and cheese fries to get the full experience. During the tasting, the pair called the cheesesteak “fire” and the pizza “sexy.” If that wasn’t enough to prove that they were enjoying the food, their official review definitely was.

“The review is in,” Gabrielle said. “Although I don’t have much to compare the cheesesteak to, that’s fire. That’s 10 out of 10.”

One day after posting their Angelo’s video, the Dillon’s had brunch at another Philly spot: Wilder, located on Sansom Street.

“The scallop crudo was amazing,” AJ said. “And then, honestly, you got to try these. The French toast bites were out of this world.”

After signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in free agency, the Dillons have plenty of time to try out all the best food spots in Philly. And if they are ever in need of any recommendations, we’re positive fellow foodie Howie Roseman has a list prepared — he’s already shared some advice with another new Eagles player and his fiancée.

But as of now, AJ leaves Eagles fans with one question: “Where to next?”