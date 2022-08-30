The Eagles spent the past two weeks traveling across the country to attend joint practices and preseason games in Cleveland and Miami.

On Monday, the team finally returned to its home base at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. However, when players gathered for practice, there was a noticeable amount of players missing with the front office beginning to construct an initial opening day roster. By 4 p.m. Tuesday, the NFL requires all teams to trim its rosters to 53 players.

One position group that remained untouched, at least for the moment, was wide receiver. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor, Britain Covey, John Hightower, Deon Cain, Devon Allen, and the injured Greg Ward were all present.

Only four spots are certain: Brown, Smith, Pascal, and Watkins. All four receivers did not dress during the preseason finale with coach Nick Sirianni electing to sit a majority of his starters. Beyond that quad, there’s a lot of uncertainty regarding the final depth spots. And over the next 20 hours, the Eagles will be forced to cut more than half of the others.

Brown knows firsthand the nature of the business. Earlier in training camp, he developed a bond with receiver Lance Lenoir, who wound up being waived/injured on Aug. 16.

“As Lance got here, he was kind of distant,” Brown said. “We started coming together as a group and got to know him. As soon as I clicked with him, he ended up being cut.”

Such is the reality of a player fighting for his NFL life.

General manager Howie Roseman had an exemplary offseason that was highlighted by the addition of Brown. The Eagles have surrounded quarterback Jalen Hurts with multiple weapons and a stout offensive line, and they hope to compete for a division title and advance even further in the playoffs.

Wide receiver, specifically, has been a focal point over the past several years. The team spent first-round picks in consecutive drafts on Reagor and Smith. While Reagor’s first few seasons have been utterly disappointing, Smith appears to be a smashing hit; he will represent the other half of a dynamic 1-2 punch alongside Brown — in addition to tight end Dallas Goedert.

But even with all the star power, Roseman’s efforts in improving the offensive skill positions haven’t slowed. The team added intriguing prospects, such as Allen, an Olympic hurdler who played football at Oregon, and Covey, an undrafted speed demon out of Utah. Roseman has also explored trade possibilities involving Reagor, according to sources, and he has checked in on other embattled receivers around the league, including the Dolphins’ Preston Williams.

The receivers on the training camp roster have tried their best to stick. Cain was the offensive star in Week 2, but he had multiple drops in the finale. Allen caught the longest touchdown of the preseason and he has shown ability as a gunner, but he has also had rough moments, including a multitude of drops during individual drills. Covey has flashed and he’s technically sound — both in the return and passing game — but he didn’t create any highlight plays throughout the preseason. The veteran Ward, a beloved player in the locker room, missed a majority of camp with a nagging toe injury, and a league source confirmed Monday evening that the team intends to release him with an injury settlement.

There’s a chance the Eagles bring back at least one of the receivers on the practice squad. Or it’s possible Roseman goes heavy at the position on the initial 53-man roster.

However, the harsh reality is that the environment for these players will change drastically after Tuesday.

“The relationships are the hard part,” Brown said. “This is a business. It doesn’t mean your story ends here if you get cut. There are more opportunities out there...All the other guys, I want to try to keep everybody we can. But it’s a business. That’s why I’m here.”