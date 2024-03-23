Eagles add fourth quarterback in former Cowboy Will Grier

The Eagles further filled out their quarterback room Saturday, agreeing to terms with Will Grier on a one-year contract.

Grier, 28, hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since his rookie season in 2019, but spent extensive time on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad while Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore held the same title on the Dallas staff.

A third-round pick out of West Virginia in 2019, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Grier began his career with the Carolina Panthers. He started two games to close out his rookie season for a struggling Panthers team, throwing four interceptions while completing 28 of 52 passes (53.8%) for 228 yards. The Panthers waived him at the start of the 2021 season and the Cowboys claimed him, making him their No. 3 quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

Dallas carried him on the practice squad the following season as well, but he was the odd man out on last year’s cutdown day following the Cowboys’ decision to trade for former first-round pick Trey Lance in the summer. Grier spent the 2023 season on multiple practice squads including stops with the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Chargers, where Moore served as the offensive coordinator.

Signing Grier gives the Eagles four quarterbacks on the depth chart. The team traded for Kenny Pickett from Pittsburgh last week, giving them an experienced No. 2 quarterback behind Jalen Hurts in exchange for a mid-round pick swap in this year’s draft and two 2025 seventh-round picks. Marcus Mariota, Hurts’ backup last year, signed with the Washington Commanders during the first week of free agency after one year with the Eagles.

» READ MORE: New Eagles QB Kenny Pickett eager to begin his next NFL chapter close to home

The Eagles still view second-year signal-caller Tanner McKee as the No. 3 quarterback with Grier as the fourth on the depth chart. The 2023 sixth-round pick had a strong preseason debut last August and spent last year inactive for games but available in an emergency.

Even as the fourth, Grier figures to be a resource for Moore and his new position-mates, considering his experience with Moore and Doug Nussmeier, the Eagles new quarterbacks coach who overlapped with them in Dallas and Los Angeles. The Eagles hired Moore at the start of the offseason in hopes of bringing new ideas to an offense that grew stale and led to the team firing Brian Johnson one year into his tenure as offensive coordinator.