There is no reason I can imagine to be against signing Will Parks, given the Eagles’ lack of depth at safety. At worst, he’s a good special teams guy and a decent, experienced fill-in on defense. At best, he might be able to give the team some of the versatility Malcolm Jenkins provided -- Parks has played the nickel, as well as box safety. And being a local guy is a good thing, in that he isn’t likely to shrivel up and blow away if he gets booed.