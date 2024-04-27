Eagles draft Clemson RB Will Shipley in the fourth round

After trading back in the fourth round twice, the Eagles selected Clemson running back Will Shipley with the No. 127 overall pick on Saturday.

Shipley, who turns 22 in August, was a three-year starter for the Tigers and a former five-star recruit out of Weddington (N.C.). The 5-foot-11, 206-pound Shipley proved himself as a versatile player in the backfield, capable of contributing in the running and passing games. Shipley was also a dynamic kick returner. He had 34 career kickoff returns in college for 904 yards (26.6 per return).

He attributes his well-rounded, versatile nature on the football field to his background as a multi-sport athlete. He grew up playing lacrosse with his older brother, James, who is playing on the lacrosse team at Penn for a fifth season.

“When I was a kid growing up, there was no specialization in athletics for the Shipley family,” Shipley said during a Zoom call with local media on Saturday. “We really did everything that we could. Basketball, ran track, played lacrosse, football. I think just doing all of those things have played a big part in my success on the football field. Just being well-rounded. Being able to do a lot different things in a great way.”

Shipley had his best season in 2022, leading the team in rushing with 210 carries for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns. That season, Shipley earned first-team All-ACC in three categories: running back, all-purpose, and specialist (kick returner).

Over the course of 36 career games (27 starts), he posted 2,747 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns on 526 attempts. He also racked up 602 yards and two touchdowns on 85 receptions.

Shipley has dealt with a variety of injuries throughout his career. As a freshman, Shipley missed three games with a left leg injury. He missed a game last season with concussion symptoms and sustained a non-contact left knee injury in Clemson’s bowl game against Kentucky.

But Shipley said that there was no structural damage from the injury and he didn’t require surgery. He’s now “110%” and fully cleared.

“I feel great,” Shipley said. “Healthier than ever. And just ready to get after it.”

Although he didn’t participate in the skill drills or the workouts at the combine due to the injury, Shipley was healthy enough to perform at Clemson’s pro day. He ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash, which would have tied for fifth fastest at the combine among running backs.

He also had a private workout with Jemal Singleton, the Eagles’ running backs coach, at Clemson. Shipley said that he went over his film with Singleton, did some on-the-field work, and got to know each other a little bit better beyond their 15-minute interview at the combine.

Shipley is poised to join a running backs room led by Saquon Barkley, whom the Eagles added in free agency this offseason. Shipley said that Barkley has already extended his congratulations via text message and encouraged him to get ready to work.

“I’m ready to get after it,” Shipley said. “That’s going to be one of the biggest things for me, is to go on and just try and get as much knowledge from him as he’s willing to give.”

Between his familiarity with the team throughout the pre-draft process and his frequent visits to Philly to cheer on his brother at Penn, Shipley is looking forward to representing the Eagles.

“I’ve gained a love for the city of Philly,” Shipley said. “Could not be a better spot for my family and I.”