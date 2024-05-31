Will Shipley painted the Eagles logo from memory. You can get it on a T-shirt.

The Eagles’ logo is tough to draw. Unlike some other team logos, the Eagle is detailed, with a number of different colors and textures, which makes it prime material for the “rookies draw the team logo” challenge.

The latest victim? New Eagles running back Will Shipley, who gave a spirited attempt at painting the Bird from memory.

Shipley added some green and yellow to his, remarking that it was “not awful.” See for yourself what you think of his depiction:

Shipley is the second Eagles’ rookie to attempt the logo this year, after first-round pick Quinyon Mitchell tried it after the NFL draft. Mitchell did not have the variety of colors and tools Shipley had at his disposal to paint the Eagle, instead attempting it with just a pen.

Mitchell’s drawing looks more like an Angry Bird, or a lopsided flame, but he tried his best!

If you love Shipley’s painting, Homage put it on a shirt, so you can wear his logo alongside his artist signature and the real Eagles logo at the Linc this season.

No word on whether a T-shirt adaptation of Mitchell’s logo is coming. Who’ll be next to give it a try? Cooper DeJean?