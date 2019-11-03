The Eagles got off to a dominant start, scoring the first 19 points and holding the Bears to nine yards in the first half. Chicago scored 14 unanswered before the Eagles put together one final drive to clinch the win.
“This football team finds a way to stick together. Things are starting to come for us," Doug Pederson said. “A great team win.”
Here are some of Pederson’s and Carson Wentz’s thoughts from their press conferences:
Pederson: “We felt like we could get after him a little bit and play more man-to-man. It’s a credit to our defense. They played well today."
Pederson: “We talk about that [four-minute drive] all the time. We sputtered in the second half a little bit. It was time for them to go.”
Wentz: “It’s our recipe. We want to finish games like that. That was huge for us.”
Wentz: “I just told him [Jeffery] I’m coming right back. Nothing but confidence in him.”
Pederson: “Zach’s a big part of our offense. He was tough, physical, and made some contested catches. That’s who Zach is.”
Wentz: “My connection with Zach is always strong. It worked out well for us, and he made some great plays.”
Pederson: “The plan was to play him. We’ll have more tests done in the morning.”
Wentz: “He was only out there a little bit, but it was a spark. Hopefully we can get him back soon.”
Pederson: “I challenge the team now to do some soul-searching, dig deep, and think about how we want this second half to look.”
Wentz: “I think we feel good about where we’re at. I really like what I’ve seen out of everybody.”