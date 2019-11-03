The defense got a first-possession three-and-out for the second game in a row, which is noteworthy, given that six times in nine games, the opposition has scored on its first drive. And the Eagles managed a field goal on their first drive, only the third time they have produced points in that situation. That drive was a harbinger, though – 12 plays, 70 yards, six minutes and 33 seconds elapsed, but only three points, after the Eagles had first and goal at the 5.