How do you gain the first dozen first downs of the game and still lose?
Eagles fans are thankful they didn’t quite have to find out, after their team dominated the Chicago Bears for nearly three quarters but ended up having to claw out a series of first downs and a field goal in the final minutes to hold on to a 22-14 victory.
They clinched the win on a pooch kickoff lofted with 25 seconds left, after Jake Elliott’s 38-yard field goal, Duke Riley falling on a muffed catch. The Eagles head into the bye 5-4 and viable as playoff contenders – but with a lot of questions about their weapons and their consistency on both sides of the ball.
Maybe most ominous in the long run was that wide receiver DeSean Jackson came back from his abdominal strain, played four snaps, and appoarently aggravated the problem. Since Jackson hadn’t played since Week 2, it doesn’t seem likely that the bye will provide a cure-all.
The Eagles’ defense played its best first half of the season, and the Eagles piled up a 202-9 net yards advantage by halftime. But the offense was not nearly as efficient, and the Eagles led only 12-0. Their only touchdown was set up by a roughing-the-passer penalty that bailed them out on a terrible fourth-and-2 pass play.
In fact, the Bears consistently came to the Eagles’ aid by taking penalties. After the Eagles drove for a Jordan Howard touchdown that made it 19-0 on the first series of the third quarter, Chicago had compiled nine accepted penalties for 70 yards, including a late hit on Zach Ertz that turned a 14-yard gain into 27 and got the Eagles into the red zone.
The defense got a first-possession three-and-out for the second game in a row, which is noteworthy, given that six times in nine games, the opposition has scored on its first drive. And the Eagles managed a field goal on their first drive, only the third time they have produced points in that situation. That drive was a harbinger, though – 12 plays, 70 yards, six minutes and 33 seconds elapsed, but only three points, after the Eagles had first and goal at the 5.
The next Eagles drive was similar – a dozen plays, 61 yards, but only a short field goal to show for it. The way the Bears’ offense was playing, it didn’t seem like it would matter, but somehow, it almost always does.
It started when the Bears, the only team in the NFL without a 40-yard completion coming into Sunday, got Taylor Gabriel downfield wide open, Jalen Mills and Malcolm Jenkins trailing. Fifty-three yards, setting up the first Chicago touchdown.
A 30-yard catch and run by David Montgomery set up another TD and somehow it was 19-14, with the Eagles’ offense misfiring via drops and penalties.