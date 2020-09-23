The team took Reagor with the No. 21 pick in last April’s NFL draft to fix the team’s unproductive receiving corps from 2019. He missed part of training camp with a shoulder injury but returned ahead of schedule for the team’s season opener against the Washington Football Team. He left the Week 2 matchup against the Rams near the beginning of the second quarter but only missed a few plays. He finished the game with four catches for 41 yards.