Eagles first-round pick Jalen Reagor is expected to miss several weeks with a torn UCL ligament in his thumb.
The team announced that Reagor’s injury, which is similar to New Orleans Saints' quarterback Drew Brees' injury from last year, happened during last Sunday’s 37-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
For reference, Brees missed five weeks with the thumb injury and had to wear a wrap on his hurt thumb once he was back. It’s safe to assume Reagor will need surgery to repair the issue, and he’s likely to go on injured reserve while he’s on the mend.
The team took Reagor with the No. 21 pick in last April’s NFL draft to fix the team’s unproductive receiving corps from 2019. He missed part of training camp with a shoulder injury but returned ahead of schedule for the team’s season opener against the Washington Football Team. He left the Week 2 matchup against the Rams near the beginning of the second quarter but only missed a few plays. He finished the game with four catches for 41 yards.
Reagor started both games and played 72% of the team’s offensive snaps in addition to sharing the punt return role with Greg Ward. With Alshon Jeffery still recovering from a Lisfranc foot injury, the team only has four healthy receivers on the active roster in DeSean Jackson, Ward, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, and John Hightower. Jackson also missed Wednesday’s practice with a schedule rest day and is playing about 66% of the team’s offensive snaps as the Eagles try to keep him healthy by managing his workload.