Former Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal agrees to terms with Arizona Cardinals on two-year deal

Former Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal has agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals on a two-year deal, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Monday afternoon.

Pascal departs Philadelphia after just one season, and he reunites with former defensive coordinator and new Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon in Arizona. Pascal and Gannon, along with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, previously worked together with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-’20.

During his lone season with the Eagles, Pascal had 15 catches (19 targets) for 150 receiving yards and one touchdown. In Sirianni’s own words, Pascal took on the “enforcer” role thanks to his physicality as a blocker in the run game and also with his multiple duties on special teams.

“Being unselfish, knowing your role might not be what you want exactly, but embracing that — it can be contagious,” Pascal told The Inquirer after the NFC Championship. “When we’re trying to win and we’re not thinking of ourselves, we can be very dangerous.”

Pascal’s offensive production took a noticeable dip as he played a lesser role behind top passing targets A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert. During his previous four seasons with the Colts, Pascal recorded 150 receptions, 1,888 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

On March 3, Pascal was robbed and assaulted at gunpoint in his native Upper Marlboro, Md. The 28-year-old wideout was allegedly held at gunpoint by two unidentified subjects who stole his diamond necklace.