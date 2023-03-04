Skip to content
Eagles WR Zach Pascal robbed and assaulted at gunpoint in Maryland, according to police

The Eagles are happy Pascal is "doing fine" after police told news outlets that he was robbed and assaulted early Friday.

Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal catches the football during warm ups before the Eagles play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in Indianapolis.
Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal catches the football during warm ups before the Eagles play the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in Indianapolis.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

Eagles wide receiver Zach Pascal was robbed and assaulted at gunpoint in Maryland early Friday, Prince George’s County police told WJLA.

Pascal was allegedly held at gunpoint by two unidentified subjects who took his diamond necklace, police told 6ABC. The 28-year-old was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The Eagles said in a statement they were aware of the matter, adding, “We have been in contact with Zach and are happy to hear he is doing fine.”

Pascal signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last offseason and caught 15 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown while serving as a reserve wide receiver and special teams player. Before that, he played for the Indianapolis Colts for four seasons and developed a strong relationship with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni during Sirianni’s tenure as the Colts’ offensive coordinator.

