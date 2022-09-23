Earlier this week, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni labeled wide receiver Zach Pascal as the team’s “enforcer.”

Over his first four NFL seasons with the Colts, the 6-foot-2, 214-pound Pascal developed a physical reputation for his ability to block in the screen and run games. Pascal’s willingness to do anything and everything on the field won over Sirianni when the duo worked together in Indianapolis, and Sirianni admitted he played a big role in recruiting Pascal to the Eagles as a free agent.

“He’s doing what we anticipated him doing,” Sirianni said of Pascal. “There wasn’t a lot of projection like, ‘Oh, OK, we knew who Zach was.’ We knew exactly what we were getting when he stepped in the building. I think he’s fit in really well with all the guys.”

“Zach is good people,” fellow receiver A.J. Brown said. “He’s a hard worker. ... It seems like he’s always ready to make a play for us whenever they call his number.

“He’s definitely got that dawg culture, that dawg mentality. He goes in there and does a lot of the dirty work. He’s selfless. We’ve seen it two weeks in a row. I’m sure we’re going to continue see him do his thing in the trenches.”

Take notes specifically on “Dawg Culture.” It’s a phrase that Sirianni borrowed from Pascal when they were together on the Colts, and Sirianni has now implemented “Dawg Mentality” and “Dawg Culture” across the Eagles locker room.

“It’s all love here,” Pascal said. “It’s lit because I remember when we started ‘Dawg Mentality’ in Indy, it popped off a little bit. But when I got to Philly, that’s when it really hit because I saw literally everyone using ‘Dawg Mentality’ on a daily basis with everything that we do. It’s amazing to see Nick continue elevating that here.”

While he’s best known as a blocking wide receiver, Pascal

takes pride in being able to route up a defensive back at any given moment. Over four-plus seasons, Pascal has 153 catches with 1,909 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s caught passes from Jalen Hurts during both of the team’s first two games. Pascal also is a key contributor on special teams.

Pascal has gelled nicely with fellow receivers Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins. Smith and Pascal share a personal trainer in former NFL receiver Yo Murphy. During the offseason, they work out with Murphy in Tampa, Fla. Smith and Pascal’s time with Murphy didn’t overlap this year, but they intend to be together this upcoming offseason under Murphy’s guidance.

At 27, Pascal is the team’s oldest receiver. The Eagles possess immense talent at wideout between Brown and Smith, but Brown is just 25 and Smith 23. Undrafted rookie Britain Covey, who has been a return man in the first two games but still remains on the practice squad, is actually two months older than Brown. Watkins, the team’s vertical threat, is 24.

The youth surrounding Pascal allows him to naturally lead. He enjoys keeping the mood light. During practices, he can often be found on the field dancing between reps, and cracking jokes with teammates.

“Whenever Zach is dancing, you know he’s having a good day,” Brown said. “If he’s not dancing, it might be a sign you need to check up on him. He’s always dancing with us. He’s a good person. He’s always in good spirits.”

The Eagles’ game Sunday with the Washington Commanders holds a special meaning for Pascal, who grew up just 10 miles from FedEx Field in Upper Marlboro, Md.

Pascal has already played there once with the Colts, but he acknowledged this Sunday will carry more weight with his new team. When Pascal weighed his options during free agency, he noted how close Philadelphia was in relation to Prince George’s County in Maryland. He’s found added comfort being back on the East Coast, just a few hours from his family and closest friends.

“It’s going to be special,” Pascal said. “Coming to the Eagles was everything I ever imagined.”

