“As coaches, we have to get our young players caught up extremely fast,” Pederson said Monday. “I will tell you this: We had a really good offseason, as virtual as it was, with the meetings. We spent some time virtually with our rookies this past week, and these guys are in a really good place mentally. Now, it’s all about taking it to grass, seeing what they know, and then leaning on these guys as much as we can throughout training camp.”