Former Eagles cornerback Eric Allen named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the first time

Former Eagles cornerback Eric Allen was named a finalist for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time on Wednesday.

Allen was drafted by the Eagles in the second round in the 1988 NFL draft and was a Pro Bowl selection in five of his seven seasons in Philadelphia.

A memorable play with the Eagles was a 94-yard game-winning pick-6 against the New York Jets on Oct. 3, 1993. Allen run back four interceptions for scores that season.

Allen also played for the New Orleans Saints (1995-97) and Oakland Raiders (1998-2001).

He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, recorded 54 interceptions and eight touchdowns, while also recovering seven fumbles. His 54 interceptions tie him for 21st in NFL history.

Allen was among 15 finalists in the modern-era player category, with up to five of the players being elected for the 2024 class. Among the other finalists are Philadelphia native Jahri Evans, a guard who played 11 seasons for the Saints.

The selection committee will meet prior to Super Bowl LVIII and announce the official class on Feb. 8.