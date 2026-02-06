Eagles fans, shots at Tom Brady (and the Cowboys), and a Bud Light conspiracy theory highlight ESPN’s ‘Philly Special’ documentary

Everybody is familiar with the Philly Special.

Ever since that touchdown helped the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, it’s fascinated Eagles fans — the lore, the backstory, and, of course, the confetti that followed. There have been T-shirts and murals designed to commemorate the play, food specials named after the moment, and a number of tattoos inspired by the event that now decorate the bodies of Eagles fans from all over.

Advertisement

“I don’t know of any other play that people have tattooed up and down their bodies,” former Eagles center Jason Kelce says in ESPN’s new 30 for 30 documentary about the Birds’ first Super Bowl win. “I was in a stadium in Chicago and a cook raised his sleeve and had the Philly Special X’s and O’s tattooed on his forearm. This is in the Bears’ stadium.”

Now, fans will get a new look behind the play and the people who made it happen in The Philly Special, which premieres Friday at 9 p.m. The iconic moment, which helped an underdog Eagles team bring the Lombardi Trophy to the city for the first time in franchise history, is told through the eyes of the five men involved — Kelce, Corey Clement, Trey Burton, Nick Foles, and Doug Pederson.

“My wife and I sat down and watched it and I’m not going to lie, it brought me to tears,” Pederson, the former Eagles coach, said on 94 WIP Wednesday, the eighth anniversary of the play. “I was — at the end of the show, I really felt like they did an outstanding job to me catching sort of the essence and the spirit of Philadelphia, the city, the fans, the passion.”

» READ MORE: ‘Sermon on the Lot’ compares Eagles fandom to a religious experience: ‘On Sundays, you go to Mass’

Helping bring the city to life during the hourlong documentary was Shannon Furman, who grew up in South Jersey and is currently based in Marlton. Furman, a Penn State graduate, was one of the film’s directors, along with Angela Zender.

“For me, it’s like a dream project” said Furman, who was also the producer behind the scenes of the Eagles segments on the recent season of HBO’s Hard Knocks. “I think I’ve been at [NFL] Films for 23 years now and I hadn’t gotten to do much with the Eagles until this year. The past six months I got to be the producer on Saquon’s [Prime Video] documentary, spent seven weeks with the Eagles for Hard Knocks, and now finished with this.”

‘This city has torn grown men apart’

Although the play is central to the film, its story begins much earlier, briefly following each of the five central characters’ journeys to Super Bowl LII, from the moment they were drafted (or in some cases weren’t) to the moment the Philly Special was called at U.S. Bank Stadium.

While taking a trolley ride through the city, with stops at various Philly landmarks, Pederson, Foles, Kelce, Clement, and Burton discuss their first impressions of the city, while Kelce also finds a way to take a shot at Dallas in the process.

» READ MORE: Eccentric former Eagle Mack Hollins is fine if you call him a journeyman: ‘At least I got to do it my way’

“When I got drafted, my agent said, ‘You know, Jason. You’re going to love Philadelphia. It’s got a great spirit to it. I think you’ll fit in pretty well,’” Kelce recalls. “There’s a humbleness to it. There’s a cockiness to it. A city that was born on the back of blue-collar workers and manufacturing. Stetson hat factory. To all you Cowboys fans, you think cowboy hats is a [expletive] Texas thing. That was created in Philadelphia. So, [expletive] you guys.”

Kelce may have received promising advice from his agent, but Foles was issued a stern warning by former Eagles head coach Andy Reid. He remembers a conversation he had with Reid as a rookie, not long after he was selected by the Birds in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft.

“I had a sit down with Andy Reid,” Foles recalls. “I remember he asked me poignantly, ‘Do you have faith or believe in anything?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m a Christian.’ He said ‘All right, you’re going to need that, because this city has torn grown men apart.’”

Some of that “tearing grown men apart” happens on the radio. Burton, the former Eagles tight end who threw the touchdown pass on the Philly Special, recognized that early.

“I remember my first day in Philly,” Burton says. “My cousin picked me up and he had the WIP radio [station] on. I was like, ‘What is this? People calling in from all over the place, talking crazy.”

Meanwhile, to Clement, a former Eagles running back, it was a dream come true to get a call to sign with his hometown team, and he remembers telling them he would be at the facility “in an hour.” Unlike the other players involved in the Philly Special, Clement, who grew up in Glassboro, knew the city well before he arrived. The same can be said for Pederson, who played for the Eagles (1999) and was an assistant (2009-2012) before becoming head coach (2016-2020).

“The Philadelphia hiring for me was a whirlwind of emotion,” Pederson says. “You’re a little bit scared in a way because it’s such a big step. I played here. You know the city, you know the fan base, you know exactly what you’re getting into. You’re not going to make everybody happy. You just settle in and you realize, hey, this is what you’ve been preparing yourself for.”

» READ MORE: Ex-Eagle Josh Jobe won Seahawks’ respect through battles with Jaxon Smith-Njigba: ‘This guy’s pretty dang good’

Embracing the underdog mentality

The Eagles’ 2017 season was also a whirlwind. The team got off to a 10-2 start behind Carson Wentz before the second-year quarterback and MVP favorite at the time tore his ACL in the team’s Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. With their Pro Bowl quarterback injured, Foles was forced into action.

During one of the group’s stops, Foles asked Pederson and Kelce what their confidence level was like with him stepping in.

“Seasons done,” Pederson jokes. “I started believing the media.”

But Kelce interjects: “Me and a few guys that had been there for the Chip [Kelly] years with Nick felt confident that Nick could play really well. We had seen it before.”

With the loss of Wentz, those outside the organization started to count the Eagles out. And that underdog mentality fueled the Eagles, who had printouts of media rankings and more hanging all over the facility, including in the bathroom, and donned dog masks throughout the playoffs.

But being an underdog was something Kelce, Foles, Clement, and Burton were already used to. It was a part of the documentary Furman wishes she had more time to tell.

“I wish we could have really gotten into everyone’s backstory a little bit more,” Furman said. “Because those five characters are really, like, real underdog stories, which is what the whole film is.”

Clement and Burton were undrafted free agents. Kelce was a walk-on at the University of Cincinnati — and hardly a lock to stick with the Eagles after he was drafted in the sixth round. Pederson, a former backup quarterback, was heavily criticized nationally when the Eagles hired him. And then there’s Foles.

» READ MORE: Malcolm Butler still doesn’t know — or won’t say — why he was benched in Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to Eagles

Foles’ NFL journey was a difficult one. The backup-turned-starter was twice cast off, including by Kelly after his first year with the Eagles despite the team reaching the playoffs. He played for six different teams over his 11-year career. After his first stint with the Eagles, Foles found himself in St. Louis, where he began to question whether he wanted to walk away from the sport before Reid brought him to Kansas City and helped revive his career.

“I just said, I don’t know if I can do it anymore,” Foles remembers. “Then it came over me, which one am I more afraid of? Am I more afraid to leave the game? No, I’m not afraid. I’m trying to leave the game. I’m afraid to go back to the game. And my spirit was like, ‘Well, that’s what you need to do.’ Ultimately, that equipped me for what was to come.”

What was to come was a battle the film likened to Rocky vs. Apollo Creed or Ivan Drago. Cliche or not, Foles found himself standing in U.S. Bank Stadium below giant banners feature one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Tom Brady, and himself in a moment one can’t help but compare to an almost identical scene in Rocky, when the title character finds himself staring up at a giant banner of Creed.

‘You want Philly Philly’ — or is it Dilly Dilly?

It’s fourth-and-goal with 38 seconds left to play in the first half of Super Bowl LII and Pederson sent a play to Foles — only it wasn’t the Philly Special. Players looked out of sync, confused. So the coach decided to take a minute to think things over.

“Here we are fourth-and-goal at the 1, and I called a timeout,” Pederson says. “I’m easing back up to [the] coaches box, just looking, just searching for the right play. I’m just searching. I’m listening to the coaches. And I turn my mic off and now I’m talking face-to-face with Nick, and he just walks up and is like, ‘How about Philly Philly?’ My pause was just like ‘That’s it. That’s the play.’

“The coaches heard it, Philly Special, and it was honestly like crickets. I could hear chirping on the headset. Nobody said a word. It was like, ‘Philly Special? In this moment?’”

» READ MORE: Ex-Eagle Josh Jobe won Seahawks’ respect through battles with Jaxon Smith-Njigba: ‘This guy’s pretty dang good’

Once the play was called, everyone involved admitted they had something to be nervous about — except Foles. Clement was worried the snap would go over his head. Burton hadn’t thrown a touchdown pass since high school. And Kelce was worried how he would snap the ball, although he felt like if they could execute, the Patriots “wouldn’t see it coming.”

Meanwhile, Foles was just trying not to smile.

“In my mind, it was just the play that would work,” Foles recalls. “It wasn’t like a play that I thought would be famous. It was like, this will work for [messing up] the Patriots. The one thing I was thinking about when [Pederson] said, ‘Yeah, lets do it,’ when I turned around was don’t smile. Do not smile. Look serious.

“Because I was so excited. I knew it was going to work. That was my one coaching point. Do not smile.”

The only problem, Foles didn’t actually ask for the “Philly Special.” Instead, he asked for “Philly Philly.” And to this day, he still doesn’t know why he called it the Philly Philly. However, the directors had their own conspiracy theory as to why Foles slipped up: The very popular Bud Light “Dilly, Dilly” commercials that were being aired at the time.

“Yes, those were on the TV, the ”Dilly, Dilly" commercials,” Foles says. “And there is a very good chance that got engrained somehow into my mind. And that’s why people do commercials. Because it somehow, in your subconscious gets ingrained, even if you don’t want it to. That’s probably what it was.

“It was probably me watching the AFC championship game and seeing commercials. I don’t know how Doug knew what I was asking for though. That’s not — he must’ve seen the commercials too. So, that worked on both of us.”

At one point, the film even shows a pair of Super Bowl officials enjoying a “Dilly, Dilly” commercial on the jumbotron during a break in the game.

That wasn’t the only way the Philly Special snuck into Foles’ subconscious before he asked for it. He also said watching Tom Brady drop a similar pass right in front of him earlier in the game also reminded him that the play was an option.

“Thanks, Tom,” Foles quips.

» READ MORE: Ex-Eagle Josh Jobe won Seahawks’ respect through battles with Jaxon Smith-Njigba: ‘This guy’s pretty dang good’

Philadelphia landmarks

Throughout the film, there are plenty of Philly fans, notable citizens, and local spots featured — including Reading Terminal Market, Skinny Joey’s, Termini Bros Bakery, Manco and Manco Pizza, and Zahav, where Foles recalls fans serenading him out of the restaurant with E-A-G-L-E-S chants before leaving for the Super Bowl. The group also makes stops at the Philly Special statue outside of Lincoln Financial Field, as well as atop the Art Museum steps, a location Rocky made famous just over 40 years before Kelce’s unforgettable Super Bowl parade speech that captured Philly and its underdog mentality perfectly.

It was important to Furman for this documentary to not only retell an iconic moment in Philly sports history, but to also represent the fandom behind the team.

“They’re just an important part of everything,” Furman said. “Philly fans get a bad rep sometimes. So, we’re hoping this film shows where their passion comes from and why this story was so important to them. The first one was a moment Philly fans, some of them, thought they were never going to see it. So, that’s why we wanted them to be a big part of the story.”