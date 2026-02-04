Malcolm Butler still doesn’t know — or won’t say — why he was benched in Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss to Eagles

Wednesday — or, more specifically, Feb. 4 — is a memorable day for Eagles fans. On this date in 2018, the Birds brought home their first Super Bowl title with a thrilling 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are back in the Super Bowl this Sunday as Mike Vrabel pioneers a new era for the franchise. But eight years later, questions and debates still surround how Nick Foles and the Eagles pulled off that upset win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Some will be answered in the upcoming ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, The Philly Special, this Friday.

Meanwhile, for former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, parts of Super Bowl LII are still unresolved. Butler, reflecting on his career, told the Boston Globe earlier this week that he doesn’t know why he was benched for most of that game.

Butler rose to instant fame in 2015 for his game-sealing interception that helped the Patriots top the Seahawks, 28-24, in Super Bowl XLIX, the first and only other Super Bowl meeting between the two teams.

However, Butler, who won a pair of championships with the Patriots, told the Globe that Super Bowl LII is the one he thinks about the most. Butler, a starter and star player for the Patriots that season, watched the Eagles win from the bench at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. He played just one special teams snap in the game.

It was a controversial coaching decision by Bill Belichick for which he and Butler never had a clear explanation. While Butler expressed no resentment about the matter, he admitted that eight years later, he still is unsure of the reasoning behind Belichick’s move.

“That’s the [Super Bowl] I think about the most,” Butler said. “Tom Brady could’ve had eight rings, I could’ve had three. It was just a coaching decision. I’m going to call North Carolina and see if I can get in touch with Bill. I’ll ask him.”

The team’s reported issues with Butler’s practicing and a heated exchange with then-defensive coordinator Matt Patricia allegedly contributed to the benching. According to a 2021 book by Seth Wickersham, It’s Better To Be Feared, Butler said, “‘These dudes,’ referring to the coaches … ‘these [expletives],” when asked why he was benched at the team’s after-party. There were also reports that Butler missed a curfew during Super Bowl week, which Butler has denied.

Butler left after that Super Bowl loss for a three-year stint with the Tennessee Titans, and then signed with the Arizona Cardinals but retired before the start of the 2021 season. He came out of retirement in 2022 and re-signed with the Patriots but was injured and never played another game for New England, retiring again in 2024.