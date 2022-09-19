Peyton and Eli Manning are back hosting the “Manningcast” on ESPN this season, but Eagles fans won’t hear from them tonight.

After hosting their Monday Night Football simulcast on ESPN2 last week during the Seattle Seahawks win over the Denver Broncos, the Manning brothers are taking this week off while ESPN broadcasts two games — Titans-Bills at 7:15 on ESPN, and Vikings-Eagles at 8:30 pm. on ABC.

This is the first time since ESPN took over Monday Night Football in 2006 that the network has scheduled two games scheduled simultaneously. As a result, ESPN will experiment with break-ins and live updates during both games. With multiple networks and productions involved, the network decided to skip the alternate broadcast this week to limit viewer confusion and maximize resources, according to network sources.

Last week, the Manning brothers’ simulcast on ESPN drew 1.5 million viewers, according to the network. While the broadcast once again featured a varied assortment of guests — including FS1 talker Shannon Sharpe and actor Joel McHale — the Mannings are at their best when they’re simply watching and reacting to the game, as Peyton did during the controversial ending of last week’s game.

Last season, Peyton and Eli hosted the Manningcast through the first three weeks of the season, which included the Eagles’ blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. While the Birds didn’t give them much to talk about, it didn’t stop Eli from ripping Alabama head coach Nick Saban for benching Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles will play a second game on Monday Night Football in Week 13, when they travel to Washington, D.C. to take on the Commanders and former Birds quarterback Carson Wentz on Nov. 14. Unfortunately, that’ll be another Manning-less week, as Peyton and Eli will be taking a month-long hiatus around Thanksgiving, returning on Dec. 5 in Week 13 for Saints-Buccaneers.

Here’s the remaining Manningcast schedule this season on ESPN2:

Week 3: Cowboys at Giants (Sept. 26)

Week 4: Rams at 49ers (Oct. 3)

Week 7: Bears at Patriots (Oct. 24)

Week 8: Bengals at Browns (Oct. 31)

Week 9: Ravens at Saints (Nov. 7)

Week 13: Saints at Buccaneers (Dec. 5)

Week 14: Patriots at Cardinals (Dec. 12)

Week 15: Rams at Packers (Dec. 19)

NFL Playoffs: Wild card round (TBD)

No updates on Gus Johnson’s condition after leaving booth Saturday

Gus Johnson, the top college football play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports, abruptly left the network’s broadcast of Oklahoma-Nebraska at halftime on Saturday.

Analyst Joel Klatt picked up play-by-play in the final seconds of the first half after Johnson, 55, went silent. When the broadcast returned from halftime, Brady Quinn was in the booth filling in the analyst role as Klatt took over play-by-play, telling fans Johnson was doing well but was “very much under the weather.”

Following the game, Klatt had a longer explanation, but didn’t offer any information about what Johnson was suffering from. Klatt said Johnson was planning on returning next week, and will be back “better than ever.”

Fox Sports did not respond to a request for comment, and Johnson could not be reached.

Johnson has served as Fox’s lead play-by-play announcer on college football since 2011. He’s also been the lead voice on Fox’s college basketball coverage since 2013, the first year the network carried national college basketball games.

Quick hits

Former Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor hauled in a spectacular 44-yard touchdown reception to help the New England Patriots defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 on Sunday. Kudos to CBS NFL analyst Charles Davis, who tossed in a classic Seinfeld reference while discussing the catch.

File this Fox graphic about the Carolina Panthers and soon-to-be-former head coach Matt Rhule under “duh.” For the record, the Panthers under the former Temple head coach are now 1-25 when allowing over 17 points after losing Sunday to the New York Giants, who scored 19 points. Rhule is in his third year as the Panthers’ head coach, with an overall record of 10-25.

Former Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez continues to ease into the role of NFL analyst in his second season with Fox Sports. During Sundays’ Rams-Falcons game, Sanchez compared a well-thrown pass to beer pong and dropped a joke about internet porn.