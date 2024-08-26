The summer is almost over — and that means Eagles season is almost here. Not only that, but across the street the Phillies are preparing for the stretch run and what they hope will be another Red October. And the Sixers and Flyers aren’t as far behind as you think.

In other words, the South Philly Sports Complex is about to be one of the busiest places around, as fans descend on the three pro sports stadiums located there: Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field, and the Wells Fargo Center. And while the added crowds might scare some away, that’s when others thrive.

With all three venues being at least 20 years old, some fans have been to so many games over the years they’ve developed their own tips and trick — or hacks — for beating traffic; getting into the games; moving around the stadium; finding the best vantage points, the tastiest food spots, and the shortest bathroom lines; and much, much more.

Whether you consider yourself a seasoned tailgater, a sports complex aficionado, or just an expert fan, The Inquirer wants to hear from you. What are your favorite fan hacks? And how did you learn them?