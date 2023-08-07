Nick Foles is appearing at Xfinity Live! with Fall Out Boy and more — but you have to gamble to get in

Ever dreamed of hanging out with a Super Bowl MVP while listening to live music from Fall Out Boy? Well, now that dream can be a reality.

But there’s a catch.

Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles and other Philadelphia sports legends — including Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins, former Eagles running back Darren Sproles, ex-Sixers guard Lou Williams, and former Flyer Scott Hartnell — will be making participating in Q&As and taking part in sports skills challenges as part of Fan Fest 2023 at Xfinity Live! on Aug. 26. Fall Out Boy and Rae Sremmurd will also be performing as part of the annual event hosted by 97.5 The Fanatic and sponsored by FanDuel.

But that’s where the catch comes in.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper: ‘I wish I started my career’ with the Phillies

To get tickets, you have to be a resident of either Pennsylvania or New Jersey, and you will have to place a bet worth at least $25 on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Once your bet is placed, FanDuel will email you a link to claim your ticket to Fan Fest, which you must be 21 or older to attend. The wager must be placed between Aug. 6 and Aug. 25 to qualify, and it must have odds of -300 or longer.

Regardless of whether the bet wins or not, the first 10,000 participants are guaranteed a free ticket, but only one ticket per person — meaning if you want to take a friend, that friend will also need to be a local resident, have a FanDuel account, and make a $25 wager during the specified time frame.

Listeners of 97.5 The Fanatic will also have opportunities to win tickets on-air, or through limited online or in-person “ticket raids.” But if you want to simply buy a ticket, that’s not an option at the moment.