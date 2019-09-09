On the first one -- the 51-yarder in the second quarter that stopped the bleeding after the Redskins jumped out to a 17-0 lead -- he just flat-out beat Josh Norman on a post route. On the second one -- the 53-yarder that gave the Eagles the lead for good with five minutes left in the third quarter -- he took advantage of a mistake by rookie corner Jimmy Moreland, who let him run free down the numbers, apparently thinking the safety was going to pick up Jackson.