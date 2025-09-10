Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie skyrockets up Forbes’ latest list of wealthiest Americans

This year’s Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans are worth a record of $6.6 trillion. The list includes a number of CEOs, investors, and sports owners — including Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, Sixers owner Josh Harris, Phillies owner John Middleton, and Philadelphia native Michael Rubin.

Following the Eagles’ Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs, Lurie and his family are ranked at the No. 191 spot — 56 spots above last year’s No. 247 ranking. The Luries are worth over $2 billion more than they were last year, jumping from a $5.3 billion net worth to a $7.6 billion net worth.

Coming off the team’s second Super Bowl victory, the Eagles value rose to $8.32 billion, ranking sixth among NFL teams — moving up two spots in Sportico’s rankings of team valuations. This is a 25% increase from the $6.75 billion valuation in the 2024 rankings. This year’s value became clearer once Lurie sold minority stakes in the Eagles to two investment groups at a valuation of $8.3 billion in December.

As Lurie rose in the rankings, Rubin fell out of the top 100. The CEO of Fanatics fell 38 spots from last year’s No. 91 ranking. Sitting at No. 129 this year, Forbes estimates Rubin’s net worth at $9.6 billion, which is $1 billion down from last year’s net worth.

Harris is above every Philly name on the list, ranking at the No. 109 spot with a net worth of $11 billion — a big jump from last year’s net worth of $9.3 billion. The 60-year-old owns the Sixers (NBA), the New Jersey Devils (NHL), and the Washington Commanders (NFL).

Phillies’ owner Middleton ranks at the No. 347 spot with a net worth of $4.3 billion, a slight increase from last year’s net worth of $4.1 billion.